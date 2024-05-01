Listen Up! May 2024 on Poured Over

Our 400th episode lands this month (we celebrate our third birthday on June 1st) — time flies when you’re producing 2-3 in depth author conversations every week, some live from our stores on Union Square and the Upper West Side in New York City and at the Grove in Los Angeles. You can find Poured Over here on B&N Reads, on Apple Podcasts and Spotify (along with other podcast platforms) or on B&N’s YouTube channel.



May is AAPI Heritage Month, and if you’re looking for a roundup of Asian American authors we’ve hosted on the show, this post is a good place to start.



We start May with Genevieve Kingston’s Did I Ever Tell You?, a powerful and poignant memoir of her mother, family mythology, and coming of age, live from the Upper West Side.



We were so, so pleased when we heard that Colm Tóibín was writing a sequel to his beloved novel, Brooklyn. Family secrets and complicated choices drive Long Island, an exhilarating story that we won’t forget. (You can enjoy Long Island without having read Brooklyn!)

Other people’s families are always more interesting that our own and we really didn’t want to leave Lily, Nick, May and the rest of the cast of our new B&N Book Club pick Real Americans behind. Grab a friend, this is a family you’ll want to talk about. Rachel Khong joins us live from The Grove in LA.



This month also brings science writer Zoe Schlanger on The Light Eaters: How the Unseen World of Plant Intelligence Offers a New Understanding of Life on Earth (This book will make you think twice before talking to your ficus — a fun read for indoor and outdoor plant people.)

“Profound and bawdy and deeply human, a brilliant work of art from a completely blown open and fearless mind.” That’s Emma Cline (The Guest) on Miranda July, who joins to talk about her new novel, All Fours.



B&N Book of the Year author Aimee Nezhukumatathil (World of Wonders) joins us to talk about food, family and her new essay collection, Bite by Bite.

Podcaster (Finding Fred), and journalist Carvell Wallace (The Sixth Man) will break your heart wide open with his memoir, Another Word for Love.



Face it: we’re all going to die. But what’s waiting for us (or not)? Journalist, bestselling author and former war correspondent Sebastian Junger almost died from a ruptured aneurysm — which left him with questions he’d never considered before. In My Time of Dying is the story of his unexpected journey.



Smart, sharp and steamy. R.O. Kwon (The Incendiaries) returns with Exhibit, a new novel about desire and art, family mythologies and family curses.

Hari Kunzru’s Blue Ruin is a blazing story about art and commerce, ego and ambition. This is a literary page-turner about how we live now, the price we pay for the choices we make, and who gets to call themselves artists.

Garth Risk Hallberg follows up his bestselling B&N Discover pick City on Fire with The Second Coming, a story of fathers and daughters, first and hundredth chances, and the lengths we’d go to for the people we love.



And we close out the month with a live show from Union Square featuring Kevin Kwan, the mega-bestselling author of the Crazy Rich Asians series of books and his new stand alone, Lies and Weddings.

