Poured Over: Karla Cornejo Villavicencio on Catalina

Catalina by Karla Cornejo Villavicencio is a pointed, often funny, and unexpected coming-of-age story. Cornejo Villavicencio joins us to talk about themes of identity, social dynamics, hagiography and more with Miwa Messer, host of Poured Over.

Featured Books (Episode):

Catalina by Karla Cornejo Villavicencio

The Undocumented Americans by Karla Cornejo Villavicencio