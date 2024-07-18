Poured Over: Kevin Barry on The Heart in Winter

The Heart in Winter by Kevin Barry is a wildly funny western following lovers on the run in 1890s Montana. Barry joined us live to talk about writing his first novel set in America, his writing style and genre bending, character development and more with Miwa Messer, host of Poured Over.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.

New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.

Featured Books (Episode):

The Heart in Winter by Kevin Barry

Night Boat to Tangier by Kevin Barry

City of Bohane by Kevin Barry

Bad Land by Jonathan Raban

Blood Meridian by Cormac McCarthy