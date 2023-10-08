Literary Graphic Novels to Add to Your Library
Curious about graphic novels but not exactly sure which one to read first? From a fictional diary inspired by B-movies to the return of the acclaimed author/illustrator of Ghost World, a surprising turn from a childhood favorite and more, we think this is a pretty nifty place to start.
My Favorite Thing Is Monsters
By Emil Ferris
B-movies, Harriet the Spy (IYKYK), monster fanzines, lush art; this is a wholly original coming-of-story about a young girl in 1960s Chicago. Introspective and unforgettable.
My Favorite Thing Is Monsters Book Two
By Emil Ferris
We. Can’t. Wait. This is the final book in the acclaimed series—and we’ve moved ahead in time to Chicago, 1968. All of the art and story elements we love in the first book are here.
Monica
He’s BACK! This is a personal story that cuts across genres, from war, romance, horror, crime, the supernatural and more, from the superstar creator of the one-and-only Ghost World.
The Mysteries
Bill Watterson
A bold artistic statement of extraordinary depth. With a dark palette and striking caricatures, this captivating fable explores the limits of our understanding and the hubris of humankind. An instant classic that stays with you.
The Gigantic Beard That Was Evil
On the tidy little island of Here, life is calm and nobody has any facial hair — until one day a man named Dave unexpectedly sprouts a truly righteous beard. Collins has a lot of fun with the allegory, and his artwork has a beautiful simplicity that carries the story well.
