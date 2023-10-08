Literary Graphic Novels to Add to Your Library

Curious about graphic novels but not exactly sure which one to read first? From a fictional diary inspired by B-movies to the return of the acclaimed author/illustrator of Ghost World, a surprising turn from a childhood favorite and more, we think this is a pretty nifty place to start.

My Favorite Thing Is Monsters By Emil Ferris
B-movies, Harriet the Spy (IYKYK), monster fanzines, lush art; this is a wholly original coming-of-story about a young girl in 1960s Chicago. Introspective and unforgettable.

My Favorite Thing Is Monsters Book Two By Emil Ferris
We. Can't. Wait. This is the final book in the acclaimed series—and we've moved ahead in time to Chicago, 1968. All of the art and story elements we love in the first book are here.

Monica By Daniel Clowes
He's BACK! This is a personal story that cuts across genres, from war, romance, horror, crime, the supernatural and more, from the superstar creator of the one-and-only Ghost World.

The Mysteries By Bill Watterson

Illustrator Bill Watterson, John Kascht
A bold artistic statement of extraordinary depth. With a dark palette and striking caricatures, this captivating fable explores the limits of our understanding and the hubris of humankind. An instant classic that stays with you.