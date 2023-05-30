Enchantingly Bookish: 12 Magical Books About Books to Add to Your TBR Pile

By A. J. Hackwith

Kicking off a stunning new series, The Library of the Unwritten is the tale of what happens when books aren’t finished. As the Head Librarian of Hell’s Unwritten Wing, Claire makes sure that any restless characters don’t escape their stories in search of their author, so when a Hero absconds, it’s up to her and her allies to seek him out. But when a hostile encounter with an angel alerts them to a powerful book that leaves Heaven and Hell on the verge of war, Claire must try to find it before it’s too late. A clever novel full of adventure and found family, this fast-paced narrative is a must-read.