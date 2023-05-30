Enchantingly Bookish: 12 Magical Books About Books to Add to Your TBR Pile
There’s nothing more whimsical than a brilliant wordsmith sweeping us up in their lush prose, but when they apply that to stunning stories full of books and lavish libraries, it’s something extra special. In these stories of enchanted libraries and magical books, the atmospheric adventures will delight the hearts of all bibliophiles.
Hardcover
$27.00
$30.00
Ink Blood Sister Scribe: A Novel
By Emma Törzs
Hardcover
$27.00
$30.00
Lose yourself in this enthralling debut novel as two half-sisters must protect their family’s library after the death of their father. As they discover a dangerous world of magic, they find themselves at the center of familial secrets that just might be deadly. A vast and suspenseful tale of mystery and romance, Ink Blood Sister Scribe is perfect for fans of Practical Magic and Holly Black.
Paperback $18.00
The Midnight Library: A Novel
By Matt Haig
Paperback $18.00
This is one of those books that wiggles its way into the hearts of readers, stays there, and has readers constantly thinking, “what if.” If you discovered a library full of an infinite number of books that tell the story of what could have happened if you had made a different choice, no matter how big or small, would you try to lead a different life? This is exactly the dilemma Nora faces as she tries to decide what makes up a fulfilling life in Matt Haig’s beloved and charming The Midnight Library.
Paperback $17.00
The Library of the Unwritten
Paperback $17.00
Kicking off a stunning new series, The Library of the Unwritten is the tale of what happens when books aren’t finished. As the Head Librarian of Hell’s Unwritten Wing, Claire makes sure that any restless characters don’t escape their stories in search of their author, so when a Hero absconds, it’s up to her and her allies to seek him out. But when a hostile encounter with an angel alerts them to a powerful book that leaves Heaven and Hell on the verge of war, Claire must try to find it before it’s too late. A clever novel full of adventure and found family, this fast-paced narrative is a must-read.
Paperback $16.99
Threadneedle (Threadneedle Series #1)
By Cari Thomas
Paperback $16.99
Dive into this immersive world full of magic, familial secrets, and hidden libraries and find yourself charmed. As Anna is on the precipice of binding her magic to never be used again, she gets an irresistible invitation to join a coven and is shown a side of London she’s never seen before — a shop selling memories, a librarian who consumes words, a spellbinding club — and she begins to wonder if magic is truly as dangerous as her aunt made it seem. Threadneedle is an engrossing coming-of-age story that will sweep you off your feet.
Paperback
$14.99
$18.99
The Library of the Dead
By T. L. Huchu
Paperback
$14.99
$18.99
A genre-bending story of magical academia and horror, The Library of the Dead will captivate readers as they meet Ropa — its narrator and resident ghostalker. As Ropa speaks to Edinburgh’s dead, she stumbles upon a disturbing secret that leads her to find a mystic library and surprising allies. A fantasy rooted in Scottish and Zimbabwean cultures, T. L. Huchu’s book is perfect for fans of V.E. Schwab’s City of Ghosts.
Paperback
$15.49
$17.00
The Invisible Library (Invisible Library Series #1)
Paperback
$15.49
$17.00
This debut fantasy will capture hearts with its feisty spy seeking out unique works of fiction. In this time-traveling adventure, Irene and her new assistant are tasked with retrieving a dangerous book, but when they go to make their move, it’s already been stolen. As they enter a dangerous fight to the death to find the tome, Irene finds herself tangled in conflicting clues, secret societies, and danger. Perfect for fans of Neil Gaiman and Diana Wynne Jones, The Invisible Library is a witty and striking story you won’t be able to put down.
Paperback $12.99
Sorcery of Thorns
Paperback $12.99
A bewitching adventure of a young girl grown up in a Great Library, Margaret Rogerson dazzles with this tale perfect for anyone who loved the Hogwarts Library. When the most dangerous grimoire is released from the library, Elisabeth is blamed. Forming a reluctant alliance with her enemy to prove her innocence and save the library, they discover that more is at stake than they realized. Sorcery of Thorns is a breathtaking affair full of a slow-burn romance, loyal friendships, and wry humor.
Paperback $17.99
The Book Eaters
By Sunyi Dean
Paperback $17.99
For anyone who’s ever said that they “devoured a book”, The Book Eaters takes that phrase to brand new heights. When a woman gives birth to a son who feeds off human minds, she must protect him from her community of book eaters — people for whom books are food. This story of a mother’s love and the impact of trauma is a compelling tale that will keep you on the edge of your seat.
Paperback
$16.99
$18.99
The Ten Thousand Doors of January
Paperback
$16.99
$18.99
A lyrical debut about a mysterious book, The Ten Thousand Doors of January will delight fans of Erin Morgenstern. As one young girl spends her days as the ward of a rich man, she spends her time with a magical book that has remarkable ties to her own story. This whimsical tale is a celebration of creativity and the imagination, and it will open the door to your heart.
Paperback
$15.99
$18.00
The Starless Sea
Paperback
$15.99
$18.00
Erin Morgenstern first captured our hearts with The Night Circus, and her latest is the type of love story that buries itself deep in your heart. When a graduate student discovers a hidden book in the stacks, he finds a story from his own childhood within. As he tries to uncover how his life has come to be recorded, a secret realm is revealed to him, and he starts to realize his purpose with the help of two allies. A mesmerizing book about fate and stories, The Starless Sea is a fairy tale for adults full of sacrifice and self-discovery.
Paperback
$15.99
$18.00
The Shadow of the Wind
By
Carlos Ruiz Zafón
Translator Lucia Graves
Paperback
$15.99
$18.00
An ode to storytelling, The Shadow of the Wind follows a young boy passionate about literature. When Daniel finds comfort in a book after the loss of his mother, he sets out to find more books by the author. Instead, he finds that someone has been destroying every copy of any book the author has written, and he’s entrenched in a story of murder, madness, and star-crossed lovers. This touching novel is a magical masterpiece that you won’t want to end.
Paperback
$15.99
$18.00
The Thirteenth Tale: A Novel
Paperback
$15.99
$18.00
A magnetic story full of twists and turns, The Thirteenth Tale is a lush and remarkable page-turner perfect for book lovers. When a reclusive author is ready to reveal the secrets behind her life and writing, she calls upon a young biographer who is mesmerized by all the author tells her. A novel full of the transformation of truth and the ghosts that haunt us, Diane Setterfield has penned an unforgettable book.
