A Million Little Miracles: A Guest Post by Mark Batterson

As you read this blog post, it may seem like you’re sitting still but that is an illusion of

miraculous proportions. You are on a giant merry-go-round that is spinning around its axis

at 1,000 mph. This spaceship we call planet earth is simultaneously speeding thru space at

67,000 mph. So even on a day when you didn’t get much done, you did travel 1.6 million

miles thru space! But wait, there’s more. The Milky Way galaxy is spinning at 468,000 mph

while moving at a mind-blowing speed of 1,342,162 mph toward something that

astrophysicists call the Great Attractor.

Question.

When was the last time you thanked God for keeping us in orbit?

For most of us, the answer is never! “Lord, I wasn’t sure we’d make the full rotation today,

but you did it again.” We don’t pray that way. Why? Because God is so good at what God

does that we tend to take it for granted. The reality? There are a million miracles—big and

small—happening all around us all the time.

There are 37 sextillion biochemical reactions happening in the human body at any given

moment, and we don’t even have to flip a switch. Your heart beats 100,000 times a day

circulating six quarts of blood through 60,000 miles of veins, arteries and capillaries—

that’s twice the circumference of the earth. Every day the human body recycles 330 billion

cells, which means you are 1% different every single day!

I know people who say they’ve never experienced a miracle.

With all due respect, you have never not.

In fact, you are one!

There never has been and never will be anyone like you. Of course, that isn’t a testament to

you. It’s a testament to the God who created you. You have a unique fingerprint, eyeprint,

and voiceprint. Even your sweatprint is unique—the 373 chemicals that comprise sweat

combine in you in a way that unlike anyone else. The significance of that is this: no one can

love like you, lead like you, or worship like you.

There are those who believe that we are a cosmic accident, the result of random chance. I

believe the exact opposite. You were made a little lower than the angels and crowned with

glory. You are God’s workmanship. You are fearfully and wonderfully made. You are the

image of God. You are the apple of God’s eye.

“There are only two ways to live your life,” said Albert Einstein. “One is as if nothing is a

miracle. The other is as if everything is.”

Which way are you living your life?

Are you living as if nothing is a miracle?

Or are you living as if everything is?

Stop taking things for granted.

Start taking them for gratitude.

Rinse and repeat.