Most Anticipated Kids’ Books of 2025
As the kids get ready to end summer break on a high note and tear through their reading list, we know you’re itching to find out what to get them next. We’ve got you covered with the biggest books throughout the year that’ll keep them reading. With releases from authors like Erin Hunter and Jory John, the latest installments in series from authors like Dav Pilkey, Jeff Kinney and Katherine Rundell, these are our most anticipated kids’ books of 2025.
The Court of the Dead: A Nico di Angelo Adventure
The Court of the Dead: A Nico di Angelo Adventure
By Rick Riordan , Mark Oshiro
Monsters and demigods unite at camp, but with mysterious disappearances afoot, it’s all hands on deck to get to the bottom of it.
The Poisoned King (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Impossible Creatures #2)
The Poisoned King (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Impossible Creatures #2)
The Archipelago awaits Christopher and Mal in their return to the world of magical creatures. And this time, there’s a new evil afoot…
Night Creatures: Firefly
Night Creatures: Firefly
By
Robert Macfarlane
Illustrator Luke Adam Hawker
Known as beacons of light, fireflies deliver a sense of wonder and hope even when the world is navigating the shadows of the night. MacFarlane and Hawker’s artsy and whimsical read-aloud is a deeply needed breath of fresh air.
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire: Interactive Illustrated Edition (Harry Potter Series #4)
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire: Interactive Illustrated Edition (Harry Potter Series #4)
By
J. K. Rowling
Illustrator Karl James Mountford
The vibrant illustrated editions of Harry Potter have arrived at the Triwizard Tournament. It’s about to get dark (but no less gorgeous) up in here.
Big Jim Believes (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Dog Man Series #14)
Big Jim Believes (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Dog Man Series #14)
By Dav Pilkey
Dog Man is the beacon of justice, a hero of the highest caliber, but what will he do when his foe takes on a new form?
Hansel and Gretel
Hansel and Gretel
By
Stephen King
Illustrator Maurice Sendak
Pairing the iconic art of Maurice Sendak and the whip-smart words of Stephen King sounds like a dream, and it is. This is a haunting and unforgettable rendition of a classic fairy tale, retold by literary legends.
Humble Pie
Humble Pie
By
Jory John
Illustrator Pete Oswald
A fun and fruitful addition to the Food Group series that reminds young readers what it means to step up and speak out.
Buffalo Fluffalo and Puffalo
Buffalo Fluffalo and Puffalo
By
Bess Kalb
Illustrator Erin Kraan
If you thought Fluffalo was cute, then wait until you meet Puffalo. This adorable story of new siblings and how they grow together is a charmer.
Warriors Graphic Novel: The Prophecies Begin #3
Warriors Graphic Novel: The Prophecies Begin #3
By
Erin Hunter
Illustrator Natalie Riess , Sara Goetter
The treachery of Tigerclaw is complete, and Thunderclan faces a reckoning in the third graphic novel adaptation of the popular Warriors series.
Partypooper (Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book 20)
Partypooper (Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book 20)
By Jeff Kinney
The only way to get the birthday party you want is to throw it yourself… right? This is Greg’s quest, and you can bet it won’t go according to plan.
The Last Great Heir
The Last Great Heir
By Carina Finn
Raised as rivals, Merriment and Rue are counting down the days until their fated duel — and discover that they may have more in common than they think. From talking cats to mercurial demons and more, The Last Great Heir is a charming, adventurous tale.
Me and Other Bunnies (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Me and Other Bunnies (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Mo Willems
More Mo! The acclaimed author is back with a hare-raisingly funny bunny book with ear-resistable fluffy friends on every page.
Bird of a Thousand Stories
Bird of a Thousand Stories
Marjan’s magical adventures continue with her search for an elusive bird. But might the quest cost her more than she’s ready to lose?
Will the Pigeon Graduate? (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Will the Pigeon Graduate? (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Mo Willems
Con-grad-ulations, Pigeon! He did it — or did he? Join our favorite winged friend in this hilarious journey where Pigeon scrambles to get his degree — or get totally schooled.
The Cartoonists Club: A Graphic Novel
The Cartoonists Club: A Graphic Novel
By
Raina Telgemeier
,
Scott McCloud
Illustrator Raina Telgemeier , Scott McCloud
Color outside the lines with these four friends who explore identity, their love of the arts and community in this endearing story for fans of Terri Libenson and Lisa Yee.
J vs. K
J vs. K
By
Kwame Alexander
,
Jerry Craft
Illustrator Jerry Craft
Acclaimed authors of New Kid and The Crossover unite in this side-splittingly hilarious adventure featuring two creative fifth graders who’ll stop at nothing to one-up each other.
I Am Rebel
I Am Rebel
An inspirational tale of courage, loyalty and hope, I Am Rebel follows one pooch’s impossible journey across battlefields.
The Wish Switch (B&N Exclusive Edition)
The Wish Switch (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Lynn Painter
Be careful what you wish for — especially if the annoying new kid is around to ruin them. Funny, sweet and imaginative, The Wish Switch is perfect for fans of Raina Telgemeier and Kayla Miller.
Growing Home
Growing Home
By
Beth Ferry
Illustrator Terry Fan , Eric Fan
The author of Prunella and The Scarecrow is back with Growing Home, an endearing story of friendship and family featuring lovable, chatty houseplants, pets, and a pesky man in purple shoes.
The Day the Crayons Made Friends (B&N Exclusive Edition)
The Day the Crayons Made Friends (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By
Drew Daywalt
Illustrator Oliver Jeffers
The crayons are back, and this time they’ve gone off to accomplish their dreams in Duncan’s bedroom. Hilarity ensues, as it always does when the crayons are concerned.
The Wild Robot on the Island
The Wild Robot on the Island
By Peter Brown
Roz has walked across many pages (and screens), and now she’s coming to picture book readers for the first time! Join the wild robot herself for a touching adventure full of vibrant art and gorgeous storytelling.
Blood in the Water
Blood in the Water
Kaylani wasn’t sure what to expect during her first summer with her snooty family friends — she never thought it would involve solving a murder. This is a sharp and twisty whodunit that’ll keep you guessing until the very last page.
Old School
Old School
Dexter is an old soul, and when he’s forced to leave homeschooling behind, he learns seventh graders aren’t known for being accepting. Beloved author Gordon Korman is back with a quirky and raucous romp through middle school alongside one of our new favorite characters.
A Copycat Conundrum (B&N Exclusive Edition) (The Misfits #2)
A Copycat Conundrum (B&N Exclusive Edition) (The Misfits #2)
By
Lisa Yee
Illustrator Dan Santat
Your favorite outcasts are back following their adventures in A Royal Conundrum (our overall Children’s Book of the Year for 2024), and this time, all of San Francisco is at stake. With mysterious happenings, cryptic clues and (un)natural disasters rocking their world, can the Misfits get to the bottom of it before it’s too late?
Your favorite outcasts are back following their adventures in A Royal Conundrum (our overall Children’s Book of the Year for 2024), and this time, all of San Francisco is at stake. With mysterious happenings, cryptic clues and (un)natural disasters rocking their world, can the Misfits get to the bottom of it before it’s too late?