Most Anticipated Kids’ Books of 2025

As the kids get ready to end summer break on a high note and tear through their reading list, we know you’re itching to find out what to get them next. We’ve got you covered with the biggest books throughout the year that’ll keep them reading. With releases from authors like Erin Hunter and Jory John, the latest installments in series from authors like Dav Pilkey, Jeff Kinney and Katherine Rundell, these are our most anticipated kids’ books of 2025.

Hardcover $19.99 Night Creatures: Firefly Night Creatures: Firefly By Robert Macfarlane

Illustrator Luke Adam Hawker Known as beacons of light, fireflies deliver a sense of wonder and hope even when the world is navigating the shadows of the night. MacFarlane and Hawker's artsy and whimsical read-aloud is a deeply needed breath of fresh air.

Hardcover $26.99 Hansel and Gretel Hansel and Gretel By Stephen King

Illustrator Maurice Sendak Pairing the iconic art of Maurice Sendak and the whip-smart words of Stephen King sounds like a dream, and it is. This is a haunting and unforgettable rendition of a classic fairy tale, retold by literary legends.

Hardcover $16.99 $19.99 Humble Pie Humble Pie By Jory John

Illustrator Pete Oswald A fun and fruitful addition to the Food Group series that reminds young readers what it means to step up and speak out.

Hardcover $18.99 Buffalo Fluffalo and Puffalo Buffalo Fluffalo and Puffalo By Bess Kalb

Illustrator Erin Kraan If you thought Fluffalo was cute, then wait until you meet Puffalo. This adorable story of new siblings and how they grow together is a charmer.

Hardcover $11.19 $15.99 Partypooper (Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book 20) Partypooper (Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book 20) By Jeff Kinney In Stock Online Hardcover $11.19 $15.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The only way to get the birthday party you want is to throw it yourself… right? This is Greg’s quest, and you can bet it won’t go according to plan. The only way to get the birthday party you want is to throw it yourself… right? This is Greg’s quest, and you can bet it won’t go according to plan.

Paperback $8.99 The Last Great Heir The Last Great Heir By Carina Finn In Stock Online Paperback $8.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Raised as rivals, Merriment and Rue are counting down the days until their fated duel — and discover that they may have more in common than they think. From talking cats to mercurial demons and more, The Last Great Heir is a charming, adventurous tale. Raised as rivals, Merriment and Rue are counting down the days until their fated duel — and discover that they may have more in common than they think. From talking cats to mercurial demons and more, The Last Great Heir is a charming, adventurous tale.

Hardcover $15.99 $17.99 Me and Other Bunnies (B&N Exclusive Edition) Me and Other Bunnies (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Mo Willems In Stock Online Hardcover $15.99 $17.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. More Mo! The acclaimed author is back with a hare-raisingly funny bunny book with ear-resistable fluffy friends on every page. More Mo! The acclaimed author is back with a hare-raisingly funny bunny book with ear-resistable fluffy friends on every page.

Hardcover $15.99 $18.99 Bird of a Thousand Stories Bird of a Thousand Stories By Kiyash Monsef In Stock Online Hardcover $15.99 $18.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Marjan’s magical adventures continue with her search for an elusive bird. But might the quest cost her more than she’s ready to lose? Marjan’s magical adventures continue with her search for an elusive bird. But might the quest cost her more than she’s ready to lose?

Hardcover $16.99 $18.99 Will the Pigeon Graduate? (B&N Exclusive Edition) Will the Pigeon Graduate? (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Mo Willems In Stock Online Hardcover $16.99 $18.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Con-grad-ulations, Pigeon! He did it — or did he? Join our favorite winged friend in this hilarious journey where Pigeon scrambles to get his degree — or get totally schooled. Con-grad-ulations, Pigeon! He did it — or did he? Join our favorite winged friend in this hilarious journey where Pigeon scrambles to get his degree — or get totally schooled.

Hardcover $14.99 $16.99 J vs. K J vs. K By Kwame Alexander , Jerry Craft

Illustrator Jerry Craft In Stock Online Hardcover $14.99 $16.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Acclaimed authors of New Kid and The Crossover unite in this side-splittingly hilarious adventure featuring two creative fifth graders who’ll stop at nothing to one-up each other. Acclaimed authors of New Kid and The Crossover unite in this side-splittingly hilarious adventure featuring two creative fifth graders who’ll stop at nothing to one-up each other.

Paperback $9.99 I Am Rebel I Am Rebel By Ross Montgomery In Stock Online Paperback $9.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. An inspirational tale of courage, loyalty and hope, I Am Rebel follows one pooch’s impossible journey across battlefields. An inspirational tale of courage, loyalty and hope, I Am Rebel follows one pooch’s impossible journey across battlefields.

Paperback $9.99 The Wish Switch (B&N Exclusive Edition) The Wish Switch (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Lynn Painter In Stock Online Paperback $9.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Be careful what you wish for — especially if the annoying new kid is around to ruin them. Funny, sweet and imaginative, The Wish Switch is perfect for fans of Raina Telgemeier and Kayla Miller. Be careful what you wish for — especially if the annoying new kid is around to ruin them. Funny, sweet and imaginative, The Wish Switch is perfect for fans of Raina Telgemeier and Kayla Miller.

Hardcover $14.99 $17.99 Growing Home Growing Home By Beth Ferry

Illustrator Terry Fan , Eric Fan In Stock Online Hardcover $14.99 $17.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The author of Prunella and The Scarecrow is back with Growing Home, an endearing story of friendship and family featuring lovable, chatty houseplants, pets, and a pesky man in purple shoes. The author of Prunella and The Scarecrow is back with Growing Home, an endearing story of friendship and family featuring lovable, chatty houseplants, pets, and a pesky man in purple shoes.

Hardcover $17.99 $19.99 The Wild Robot on the Island The Wild Robot on the Island By Peter Brown In Stock Online Hardcover $17.99 $19.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Roz has walked across many pages (and screens), and now she’s coming to picture book readers for the first time! Join the wild robot herself for a touching adventure full of vibrant art and gorgeous storytelling. Roz has walked across many pages (and screens), and now she’s coming to picture book readers for the first time! Join the wild robot herself for a touching adventure full of vibrant art and gorgeous storytelling.

Hardcover $15.99 $18.99 Blood in the Water Blood in the Water By Tiffany D. Jackson In Stock Online Hardcover $15.99 $18.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Kaylani wasn’t sure what to expect during her first summer with her snooty family friends — she never thought it would involve solving a murder. This is a sharp and twisty whodunit that’ll keep you guessing until the very last page. Kaylani wasn’t sure what to expect during her first summer with her snooty family friends — she never thought it would involve solving a murder. This is a sharp and twisty whodunit that’ll keep you guessing until the very last page.

Hardcover $19.99 Old School Old School By Gordon Korman In Stock Online Hardcover $19.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Dexter is an old soul, and when he’s forced to leave homeschooling behind, he learns seventh graders aren’t known for being accepting. Beloved author Gordon Korman is back with a quirky and raucous romp through middle school alongside one of our new favorite characters. Dexter is an old soul, and when he’s forced to leave homeschooling behind, he learns seventh graders aren’t known for being accepting. Beloved author Gordon Korman is back with a quirky and raucous romp through middle school alongside one of our new favorite characters.

Hardcover $11.99 $14.99 A Copycat Conundrum (B&N Exclusive Edition) (The Misfits #2) A Copycat Conundrum (B&N Exclusive Edition) (The Misfits #2) By Lisa Yee

Illustrator Dan Santat In Stock Online Hardcover $11.99 $14.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Your favorite outcasts are back following their adventures in A Royal Conundrum (our overall Children’s Book of the Year for 2024), and this time, all of San Francisco is at stake. With mysterious happenings, cryptic clues and (un)natural disasters rocking their world, can the Misfits get to the bottom of it before it’s too late? Your favorite outcasts are back following their adventures in A Royal Conundrum (our overall Children’s Book of the Year for 2024), and this time, all of San Francisco is at stake. With mysterious happenings, cryptic clues and (un)natural disasters rocking their world, can the Misfits get to the bottom of it before it’s too late?