As we breeze through summer, we’re so excited to take a peek ahead at all the exceptional books 2025 still has to offer us. Which real-life stories have pulled you in lately? The best kind of nonfiction teaches us about the world, its people, and our history. Through indelible memoirs, hard-boiled history, exciting biographies and so much more, this is our most anticipated nonfiction of 2025.
All the Way to the River: Love, Loss, and Liberation
Covering the full spectrum from love and loss to hope and healing, Elizabeth Gilbert can always be trusted to deliver soul-searching personal narratives with invaluable and universal takeaways.
Puzzle Mania: Wordle, Connections, Spelling Bee, Minis and More! (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By The New York Times Games , Joel Fagliano
Puzzlers, gamers, Wordle-heads and crossword fiends — meet your new obsession. This invigorating compendium of mental glee and stimulation from puzzle-making masterminds is a guaranteed good time for you and your brain.
Victory '45: The End of the War in Eight Surrenders
By James Holland , Al Murray
A deep dive into the six surrenders that put an end to an endless world war told in exacting detail by one dynamic duo. Holland and Murray leave no stone unturned in this sweeping account of our world’s greatest conflict.
The American Revolution: An Intimate History
By Geoffrey C. Ward , Ken Burns
Prolific historians Ken Burns and Geoffrey C. Ward, alongside a similarly prolific supporting cast, take us deeper into the American Revolution than ever before, spotlighting the struggle for independence and how it’s still rippling across the nation today.
1929: Inside the Greatest Crash in Wall Street History–and How It Shattered a Nation
From one market crash to another, Andrew Ross Sorkin returns with an exacting look at the 1929 Wall Street collapse, outlining how and why such a catastrophe happened, and what we can learn from it in today’s volatile world.
History Matters
By
David McCullough
Contribution by Dorie McCullough Lawson , Michael Hill
A veritable survey of the career of a superstar historian, these essays span the entirety of David McCullough’s lifelong love of history. It’s a resonant reminder of exactly what the title suggests.
The Zorg: A Tale of Greed and Murder That Inspired the Abolition of Slavery
A heartbreaking and harrowing narrative nonfiction that puts a spotlight on the tragic events aboard the ill-fated ship. Told with verve and veracity, this is history that makes a difference.
Protocols: An Operating Manual for the Human Body (Signed Book)
With a glistening resume to speak to his knowledge of the human brain, Andrew Huberman has taken to the page to bring you all the important do’s and don’ts to facing stress and whatever else life throws at you.
Truly (Signed Book)
The complete story of Lionel Richie, told by the man himself. With the signature charm that makes him such a treasure, this is a comprehensive look at the human behind the icon.
We the People: A History of the U.S. Constitution
By Jill Lepore
There are few documents as storied as the Constitution of the United States, but who really understands it? Jill Lepore is here to help, digging into the history and legacy of the Constitution in all of its intricacies and hopes. This is sharp and necessary narrative nonfiction.
Entertaining
Following a storied career — with a stop or two few expected — Martha Stewart is back where it all began in this lively republishing of her launching point. It’s a tome on party planning, no matter the form, the food or the people.
Shot Ready
This accessible and actionable survey of the Curry way is especially great for fans, but even fans who have been felled by Curry’s jumper will find wisdom that speaks to them.
Book of Lives: A Memoir of Sorts
An icon of literary achievement and author of eerily prophetic writing finally tells us about herself. It’s pretty much a superhero origin story, told in vibrant detail, making it a shining feat of storytelling on its own merit.
Born in Flames: The Business of Arson and the Remaking of the American City
Bench Ansfield breaks down a common misconception around a chaotic time in American history through a detailed examination of housing insecurity across the globe.
Anthony Bourdain Reader
By
Anthony Bourdain
Introduction Patrick Radden Keefe
A collection of his travels, reviews, reflections and musings, this is an essential guide to Anthony Bourdain’s remarkable life and work.
Hard Lessons from the Hurt Business: Boxing and the Art of Life
By Ed Latimore
For fans of David Goggins and Ryan Holiday comes a powerful exploration of one man’s journey through life’s overwhelming obstacles. Life and boxing goes hand-in-hand — Ed Latimore shows us how.
Wings: The Story of a Band on the Run
By
Paul McCartney
Editor Ted Widmer
Detailing the second most famous band Paul McCartney ever headlined, this in-depth account from the man himself tells the complete story of Wings through interviews, behind-the-scenes content, photography and so much more. If you’re a fan of McCartney, this is essential reading.
Giving Up Is Unforgivable: A Manual for Keeping a Democracy
By Joyce Vance
More than just a book, this is an action-oriented guide to saving Democracy. Perfect for all those out there disturbed by the state of American Democracy and intent on stepping up and doing something about it.
The Look
By
Michelle Obama
Editor Meredith Koop
Foreword by Farah Jasmine Griffin
As a cultural icon known for redefining traditional style, Michelle Obama makes another fashion statement with her new book, The Look. The highly anticipated illustrated volume features her most memorable looks and never–before–seen images.
Cher: The Memoir, Part Two
By Cher
The Next Chapter of Cher’s Iconic Life. Continue the ride in Fall 2025. The truly one-of-a-kind life story of Cher, told by the superstar herself.
Seven Rivers: A Journey through the Currents of Human History
A sweeping story of humanity told through seven crucial waterways. Historian Vanessa Taylor takes readers through the history of the world’s conflicts, conquests and progressions, from the Nile, to the Mississippi to the Ganges and more.
Good Things: Recipes and Rituals to Share with People You Love: A Cookbook (Signed Book)
By Samin Nosrat
If you’ve trusted Samin Nosrat for sumptuous meals before, then get ready to bring some of her own favorite recipes into the kitchen.
Everything Is Tuberculosis: The History and Persistence of Our Deadliest Infection
By John Green
This is the story of one young boy’s fight against a curable condition and the powerful biotech companies standing in the way of its eradication, told alongside scientific and societal insights into the disease.
Mark Twain
By Ron Chernow
Dive deep into the life of one of America’s literary geniuses through the eyes of a master biographer. New sources and a critical lens shed light on Twain’s works and world.
Is a River Alive?
Travel writing, ecological reporting and history flow together in a portrait of one nature’s most powerful features.
The Sirens' Call: How Attention Became the World's Most Endangered Resource
By Chris Hayes
We may all feel the decline of attention spans in ourselves and others, but TV host and podcaster Chris Hayes gets at the root of this pressing issue in a clear, sharp commentary.
Source Code: My Beginnings
By Bill Gates
You have heard a lot about Bill Gates, but what do you know about him as a person? In Source Code, he finally opens up, from being a misfit child to nearly getting kicked out of college. It’s an interesting — and surprising — portrait of the beginnings of the larger-than-life personality that quite literally changed the world.
On the Hippie Trail: Istanbul to Kathmandu and the Making of a Travel Writer
By Rick Steves
If you’ve ever trusted the work of Rick Steves to guide you in unfamiliar cities and countries, then saddle up alongside him for his first journey. This is the origin story of travel writing superhero.
On Air: The Triumph and Tumult of NPR
By Steve Oney
Listeners of NPR look no further — this is the full and sometimes unbelievable story of the successes and scandals of a public radio juggernaut.
The Fate of the Day: The War for America, Fort Ticonderoga to Charleston, 1777-1780
This timely and impeccably researched look into the start of the American Revolution showcases harrowing battles, famous historical figures and the fight for democracy.
Big Dumb Eyes: Stories from a Simpler Mind
Comedian Nathan Bargatze is a genius, but maybe not the kind you’d expect. With laugh-out-loud stories from his life, this stand-up shows he knows his stuff.
The Book of Shadow Work: Unlock the True You: The Must-Have Guide to Inner Healing and Authenticity (Signed Book)
You’ve seen Keila Shaheen and her shadow work empire online — now is the time to see what lies beneath to learn, grow and change.
You Deserve to Be Rich: Master the Inner Game of Wealth and Claim Your Future (Signed Book)
By Rashad Bilal , Troy Millings
Are you ready to be rich? Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings are going to help you get there. From their podcast to the page, these financial masterminds offer planning and advice to achieve wealth.
Hope: The Autobiography
By
Pope Francis
Jorge Mario Bergoglio
Editor Carlo Musso
Translator Richard Dixon
Coming at you from the Pope himself, this personal narrative is reflective of the world around us, with insights and anecdotes for everyone.
Iron Hope: Lessons Learned from Conquering the Impossible
One of the toughest humans in the world shares what it takes to be one of the toughest humans in the world. This is a manifesto of resilience from one of the most qualified sources to tell it.
Black in Blues: How a Color Tells the Story of My People
By Imani Perry
Imani Perry studies the color blue in all its history and hues in this remarkable analysis. From West Africa to the American South, Black in Blues examines the color’s relation to Blackness and culture from the award-winning author of South to America.
A Century of Poetry in The New Yorker: 1925-2025
By
The New Yorker
Editor Kevin Young
Relive 100 years of New Yorker poetry, from writers past and present, highlighting the game-changing words from some of the best poets to ever pick up a pen.
Why We Remember: Unlocking Memory's Power to Hold on to What Matters
A breakthrough scientific narrative from a top scientist in the field, Why We Remember digs into the brain’s function, explaining how memory works and also providing actionable steps for how to cultivate our memory for key utility. Backed by compelling studies and practical science, this is a book that will reshape the way we think.
I'll Have What She's Having
There’s no one quite like Chelsea Handler. In her newest collection of essays, the comedy mogul hilarious to heartwarming and back again with stories from her over the top life.
Saving Five: A Memoir of Hope
Faced with a system that would silence her voice and allow justice to go unserved, student turned activist Amanda Nguyen’s story of resilience, strength and defiance will illuminate and inspire.
Antisemitism in America: A Warning
Combining Senator Schumer’s personal experience with big picture observations, this is a comprehensive overview of antisemitism in modern America.
Rain of Ruin: Tokyo, Hiroshima, and the Surrender of Japan
Nothing has left a bigger and more lasting impact on the world than the atomic bomb. This discerning dive into its dubious usage on Japan in WWII brings new perspective to its murky legacy.
Raising Hare: A Memoir
By Chloe Dalton
In the digital age, it’s easy to forget to see the nature around us. But thanks to Chloe Dalton and her unexpected furry friend, this memoir is as much a thumper of a personal narrative as it is an ode to earth’s natural gifts.
Who Is Government?: The Untold Story of Public Service
Editor Michael Lewis
The United States government employs nearly three million people, but what do they all do? Thanks to this book, you can find out. This exploration of government service is as fascinating as it is illuminating.
The Fifteen: Murder, Retribution, and the Forgotten Story of Nazi POWs in America
A sparsely known chapter of WWII history told with exhaustive research and attention to detail. With a cast of characters as intriguing as the history itself, there’s something here for nearly every reader.
The Next Conversation: Argue Less, Talk More (Signed Book)
Everybody communicates on a daily basis, in-person, online and everything in between. Here is a comprehensive and actionable guide to being the best communicator you can be, no matter the manner of conversation.
Let Only Red Flowers Bloom: Identity and Belonging in Xi Jinping's China
By Emily Feng
The boots on the ground story from inside China, this is an unmatched account of the inequalities in a nation pushing further and further into authoritarianism.
Children of Radium: A Buried Inheritance
A deeply personal and universally resonant memoir about inherited guilt. With a tightly woven historical backdrop, this is a sweeping narrative rich in wisdom.
The Determined Spy: The Turbulent Life and Times of CIA Pioneer Frank Wisner
This resoundingly human portrait of a man with many faces is a testament to the power one person can wield. From personal life to his impact on the CIA, Frank Wisner is someone worth understanding.
The Rebel Romanov: Julie of Saxe-Coburg, the Empress Russia Never Had
The very definition of being ahead of her time, this is the story of a woman meant to be a bride, but refusing to settle into the traditional role asked of her. Fascinating history meets timeless themes in this inspiring character study.
Matriarch (Oprah's Book Club)
By Tina Knowles
A remarkable family portrait beginning with one intrepid young girl and rippling out into the past and present. It’s the story of motherhood, of growing up in a changing America and of blazing the trail for more to come.
Dianaworld: An Obsession
By Edward White
A deep dive into a mystifying figure, Dianaworld is an examination of the late global icon and the cultural obsession cementing itself into her legacy.
The Golden Road: How Ancient India Transformed the World
Whether in art, culture, religion, science or, well, you name it, India has long been an essential driver of progress. This expansive survey of India’s contributions is an ode to a nation too often misunderstood.
The Book: A Cover-to-Cover Exploration of the Most Powerful Object of Our Time
Bibliophiles, listen up! We have your next read. From writing to printing to binding and more, this is a comprehensive exploration of one of our favorite things.
Champion Mindset: Coach Yourself to Win at Life
With players like Serena Williams and Coco Gauff as pupils, Patrick Mouratoglou is one of the most esteemed coaches alive. If you’re looking for insight into his philosophies and daily motivations, these are his ten commandments.
This Dog Will Change Your Life
By
Elias Weiss Friedman
Editor Ben Greenman
Dogs are man’s best friend for a reason, and Elias Weiss Friedman is here to make the case for their importance in our lives. From personal reflections on dogs he grew up with to stories about those who belong to his loved ones and the thousands he’s met throughout his life, you’ll want to give this one a round of a-paws.
Free Ride: Heartbreak, Courage, and the 20,000-Mile Motorcycle Journey That Changed My Life
Noraly Schoenmaker’s life blew up after she found out her partner was having an affair, and things were never the same again — in more ways than one. Hopeful, funny, insightful and introspective, Free Ride is a remarkable story about one woman’s extraordinary season of life.
The Road That Made America: A Modern Pilgrim's Journey on the Great Wagon Road
By James Dodson
The Road That Made America details the little-known story of a crucial pathway across the country that paved the way for early settlers and the exploration of North America. With research from on-the-ground work, academics, archeologists, history buffs and more, James Dodson reintroduces us to an obscure piece of American history in a whole new way.
An African History of Africa: From the Dawn of Humanity to Independence
Based on on-the-ground research compiled over seven years of travel through thirty countries, An African History of Africa is a meticulously researched, sweeping study of the continent’s culture, people and history. Shining a light on overlooked African scholarship, Badawi presents a decolonized history in this remarkable and accessible account.
