Must-Listen Fall Fiction Audiobooks

In The Great Gatsby, Daisy’s friend, Jordan, reassures her, “Life starts all over again when it gets crisp in the fall.” That is certainly true for book lovers, as we gleefully embrace the deluge of fall book releases, even as days get cooler and shorter—more time to spend with more books! Here are some of our new favorite fall fiction audiobooks.

The Life Impossible The Life Impossible By Matt Haig

Narrated by Joanna Lumley , Jordan Stephens

This remarkable new novel from Matt Haig, author of the #1 New York Times bestseller, The Midnight Library, sprinkles magic, fantasy, and an unexpected newfound sense of purpose into the life of a melancholy 72-year-old widow, and the result is a life-affirming story about achieving happiness at any age. Beautifully narrated with both humor and warmth by multi-award-winning British actress Joanna Lumley.

Intermezzo: A Novel Intermezzo: A Novel By Sally Rooney

Narrated by Éanna Hardwicke

Intermezzo soars with complicated relationships (romantic and familial) and the signature writing we cannot get enough of from a contemporary literary icon. Narrated by Éanna Hardwicke, known for his role as Rob in Hulu's adaptation of Normal People, this is an exquisitely moving story about grief, love, and family.

The Blue Hour: A Novel The Blue Hour: A Novel By Paula Hawkins

Narrated by Gemma Whelan

The author of the blockbuster The Girl on the Train delivers another page-turning twisty psychological thriller, replete with a famous dead artist's diary, a long-missing husband, a desolate Scottish island, and all kinds of obsession. Eerie, lush, and dark, The Blue Hour reveals hidden truths and the dangers that come with uncovering them. Game of Thrones actress Gemma Whelan is a perfect reader for this atmospheric propulsive storytelling.

Every Moment Since Every Moment Since By Marybeth Mayhew Whalen

Narrated by Cassandra Campbell , George Newbern , Kirby Heyborne , Jane Oppenheimer , Macleod Andrews , Renata Friedman

A missing child never found. Is it possible for a family to truly survive this worst of all nightmares? Working as one interconnected unit of characters, who are living out very separate interior lives and yet are intricately intertwined, this superb cast, which includes several Audie and Earphones Award winners, poignantly captures the essence of how one tragic event forever changes one family and the small Southern town they call home.

Somewhere Beyond the Sea Somewhere Beyond the Sea By TJ Klune

Narrated by Daniel Henning

Return to our favorite cozy fantasy universe, and journey back with us to Marsyas Island. The Cerulean Chronicles continues with Arthur's story, one of magic, hope, and endless charm. Narrator Daniel Henning brings that magic to life with his vivacious voice talent and careful curation, which gives each character their own distinct personality.

Here One Moment Here One Moment By Liane Moriarty

Narrated by Caroline Lee , Geraldine Hakewill

If you knew your future and didn't like it, would you try to fight fate? The question isn't new, but superstar author Liane Moriarty's novel treatment of it is almost certain to make Here One Moment the next popular TV adaptation of her work. The premise: during an otherwise unmemorable plane flight, by the time passengers get to their destination they've (possibly) learned how old they will be when they die. What would you do with this information? Told from the perspective of many characters, this is an exceptionally gratifying book to listen to, as each person deals differently with an age-old existential question that we all ponder. Read more about this from the author here.

Absolution Absolution By Jeff VanderMeer

Narrated by Bronson Pinchot

The surprise fourth volume in Jeff VanderMeer's Southern Reach series hit the science fiction proverbial news floor with the weight it deserves. Recounting three new expeditions, this will be the final word on the mysteries Area X has to offer.

Strongly plotted mysteries are almost as abundant as falling leaves this autumn. First, we have several long-awaited next chapters featuring well-known and popular crime solvers: #3 (and supposedly the final installment) in Attica Locke’s Highway 59 series, #19 in Louise Penny’s Chief Inspector Gamache series, and #31 (wow!) in Janet Evanovich’s Stephanie Plum series. Each of these stays true to its established themes and settings, and the narrators all convincingly convey the personality habits and quirks of the lead characters we already know so well.

Next, we have two stand-alone mysteries by authors who never disappoint. Laura Dave’s The Night We Lost Him is our Barnes & Noble first-ever Audiobook Monthly Pick, chosen equally for Dave’s trademark blend of soulful suspense and evocative family drama and for the beautiful narration by Golden Voice talent Julia Whelan. With the cozy We Solve Murders, Richard Osman steps (slightly) away from The Thursday Murder Club to introduce another likable set of characters led by the not-so-dynamic duo of Steve and Amy Wheeler. (She’s his son’s wife.) Earphones Award winner Nicola Walker gamely captures the respect and affection they have for one another as well as their madcap global adventures. Although this is a single title now, is there anyone who wants to bet this will not lead to Osman’s next bestselling series?

Counting Miracles: A Novel Counting Miracles: A Novel By Nicholas Sparks

Narrated by Holter Graham , Nicholas Sparks

If anyone knows how to tell a story from the heart, it is Nicholas Sparks. We have been on countless tear-jerking journeys with him, and this story of family mythologies, love, and an elusive white deer will be a touching new addition to your Sparks library. Tanner is a former Army Ranger; Kaitlyn is a doctor and single Mom; 80-something Jasper lives with his dog, Arlo, in a cabin in the woods. As only he can, Sparks weaves these three separate lives together in meaningful ways that address questions of fate and faith. A special extra: Sparks contributes an author's note to the audio file.

A Pirate's Life for Tea A Pirate's Life for Tea By Rebecca Thorne

Narrated by Jessica Threet

Narrator Jessica Threet is back for book 2 in the Tomes & Tea series. Threet handles the antics and humor of these fan-beloved characters with exceptional skill, making this newest adventure for Kianthe and Reyna a delightful listen. We also recommend book 1!

The Madness The Madness By Dawn Kurtagich

Narrated by Imogen Church

A haunting mystery with an edge of horror, this is a modern re-telling of Dracula. Dawn Kurtagich takes us to the windswept shores of Wales, where the lines between reality and delusion begin to blur. You can learn about the genesis of her adaptation in her guest post here.