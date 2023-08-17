16 Mysterious Audiobook Listens for Every Mystery Lover

When you think of a mystery, what comes to mind? A traditional detective series that unfolds methodically clue by clue? A gritty and graphic piece of contemporary crime fiction? A cozy mystery where the setting becomes a character? A thriller that keeps you guessing until the very last page? Obviously, there isn’t just one answer because the genre spans vastly different approaches to plot, setting, and character development. But these 16 audiobook mystery recommendations share one thing in common: a narration that adds to the suspense, the surprise, and that unique sense of satisfaction (yes, satisfaction!) you get from being fooled, often over and over again.

Try each of these if you’re in the mood for:

A Locked-Room Cozy Mystery

Audiobook $20.02 $22.50 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Maid: A Novel The Maid: A Novel By Nita Prose

Narrated by Lauren Ambrose In Stock Online Audiobook $20.02 $22.50 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. What goes on behind closed doors? Innocent Molly the maid doesn’t know, despite all she witnesses in and out of the hotel rooms she cleans. In this modern mystery fan favorite, follow (and cheer on) Molly, as she gets to the heart of a hotel guest murder case and realizes that not everyone is who they say they are. Lauren Ambrose embodies Molly in all her eccentricities so that her voice is clear and consistent. What goes on behind closed doors? Innocent Molly the maid doesn’t know, despite all she witnesses in and out of the hotel rooms she cleans. In this modern mystery fan favorite, follow (and cheer on) Molly, as she gets to the heart of a hotel guest murder case and realizes that not everyone is who they say they are. Lauren Ambrose embodies Molly in all her eccentricities so that her voice is clear and consistent.

A Popular Long-Running Character-Driven Series

Audiobook $24.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Dirty Thirty (Stephanie Plum Series #30) Dirty Thirty (Stephanie Plum Series #30) By Janet Evanovich

Narrated by Lorelei King In Stock Online Audiobook $24.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. If you’re a frequent listener to this 30-year-old series about our favorite New Jersey bounty hunter with attitude, you know that Stephanie Plum isn’t complete without Lorelai King’s on-the-mark narration. For more than 20 audiobooks, King has impersonated Stephanie and her offbeat entourage with heavy doses of realism and affection. In this 30th installment, King once again convinces us we’re part of Stephanie’s inner circle, as she draws us in completely to Stephanie’s work life (jewelry thieves!), family life (a stakeout with Grandma Mazur!), and love life (no spoilers!). If you’re a frequent listener to this 30-year-old series about our favorite New Jersey bounty hunter with attitude, you know that Stephanie Plum isn’t complete without Lorelai King’s on-the-mark narration. For more than 20 audiobooks, King has impersonated Stephanie and her offbeat entourage with heavy doses of realism and affection. In this 30th installment, King once again convinces us we’re part of Stephanie’s inner circle, as she draws us in completely to Stephanie’s work life (jewelry thieves!), family life (a stakeout with Grandma Mazur!), and love life (no spoilers!).

Audiobook $21.20 $24.95 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. After That Night (Will Trent Series #11) After That Night (Will Trent Series #11) By Karin Slaughter

Narrated by Kathleen Early In Stock Online Audiobook $21.20 $24.95 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Look at that cover: it’s ominous, intense, and evocative, right? All are perfect descriptions for this serious tale told within the structure of a police procedural by bestselling crime writer Karin Slaughter. This latest chapter in the Will Trent series (now an ABC television show) finds the Atlanta investigator helping his love interest address a traumatic event in her past while fighting for justice for herself and others. Regular series narrator Kathleen Early rightly earned an Earphones Award for this performance—she moves from character to character, emotion to emotion, hard conversation to hard conversation, and twist to turn with skill, grace, and depth. Look at that cover: it’s ominous, intense, and evocative, right? All are perfect descriptions for this serious tale told within the structure of a police procedural by bestselling crime writer Karin Slaughter. This latest chapter in the Will Trent series (now an ABC television show) finds the Atlanta investigator helping his love interest address a traumatic event in her past while fighting for justice for herself and others. Regular series narrator Kathleen Early rightly earned an Earphones Award for this performance—she moves from character to character, emotion to emotion, hard conversation to hard conversation, and twist to turn with skill, grace, and depth.

A Psychological Thriller that’s a Heart-Pounding Race Against Time

Audiobook $17.49 $24.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Zero Days Zero Days By Ruth Ware

Narrated by Imogen Church In Stock Online Audiobook $17.49 $24.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Ruth Ware is the author. Imogen Church is the narrator. That’s really all you should need to know to add this to your audiobook queue. Need a few more details? A woman finds her husband dead and becomes the lead suspect, so she runs. Lots of adrenaline-inducing action, and yet there is also some time for a grieving widow to grieve. It’s a thrilling ride in any format, but Church’s award-winning performance makes the audiobook really stand out. Ruth Ware is the author. Imogen Church is the narrator. That’s really all you should need to know to add this to your audiobook queue. Need a few more details? A woman finds her husband dead and becomes the lead suspect, so she runs. Lots of adrenaline-inducing action, and yet there is also some time for a grieving widow to grieve. It’s a thrilling ride in any format, but Church’s award-winning performance makes the audiobook really stand out.

A Whodunit Where One of the Friends Did It

Audiobook $5.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Hunting Party: A Novel The Hunting Party: A Novel By Lucy Foley

Narrated by Gary Furlong , Elle Newlands , Morag Sims , Imogen Church , Moira Quirk In Stock Online Audiobook $5.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Nothing is more stressful than being locked inside with a potential killer, especially when the unknown killer must be someone you know and trust! Add being snowed in during a blizzard with no contact with anyone from the outside, and you’ve got all the makings of a classic whodunit. Narrated by a full cast of heavy hitters, everyone delivers home runs with a range of accents as tension mounts and long-time friendships begin to crumble. Nothing is more stressful than being locked inside with a potential killer, especially when the unknown killer must be someone you know and trust! Add being snowed in during a blizzard with no contact with anyone from the outside, and you’ve got all the makings of a classic whodunit. Narrated by a full cast of heavy hitters, everyone delivers home runs with a range of accents as tension mounts and long-time friendships begin to crumble.

A Literary Cousin to TV’s “Only Murders in the Building” (Thursday Murder Club Series #4)

Audiobook $20.25 $22.50 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Last Devil to Die (Thursday Murder Club Series #4) The Last Devil to Die (Thursday Murder Club Series #4) By Richard Osman

Narrated by Fiona Shaw In Stock Online Audiobook $20.25 $22.50 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Like Oliver, Charles, and Mabel in the popular murder mystery television show, Richard Osman’s amateur detectives are unlikely friends, who bond over unsolved mysteries and find themselves sometimes snooping, sometimes stalking, and always sleuthing. After a star turn in Book 3, narrator Fiona Shaw is back with her ability to make us laugh out loud at the escapades of the self-appointed elderly detectives while simultaneously keeping us engrossed in the particulars of their problem-solving. The pairing of the versatile Shaw with the equally versatile Osman is an audiobook casting match made in Mystery Heaven. Pre-order this audiobook before September 18, 2023 to be entered into a sweepstakes with the chance to win signed editions of the series and more. Like Oliver, Charles, and Mabel in the popular murder mystery television show, Richard Osman’s amateur detectives are unlikely friends, who bond over unsolved mysteries and find themselves sometimes snooping, sometimes stalking, and always sleuthing. After a star turn in Book 3, narrator Fiona Shaw is back with her ability to make us laugh out loud at the escapades of the self-appointed elderly detectives while simultaneously keeping us engrossed in the particulars of their problem-solving. The pairing of the versatile Shaw with the equally versatile Osman is an audiobook casting match made in Mystery Heaven. Pre-order this audiobook before September 18, 2023 to be entered into a sweepstakes with the chance to win signed editions of the series and more.

A Best Mystery of the Year Winner about Race and Justice

Audiobook $23.38 $25.98 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Bluebird, Bluebird: A Novel Bluebird, Bluebird: A Novel By Attica Locke

Narrated by JD Jackson In Stock Online Audiobook $23.38 $25.98 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Earphones Award Winner JD Jackson’s narration is full of heart and emotion as he portrays Black Texas Ranger Darren Mathews, who seeks to solve the murder of a Black lawyer and a local white woman in his small hometown. This book confronts how challenging but necessary it is for a country, a town, a family, and individuals to confront a tragic past. Jackson’s melodious timbre captures the Ranger’s trepidation as he is faced with the racial injustice of crime and his own complicated feelings and actions. Jackson repeats his brilliance as Mathews in the author’s follow-up, Heaven My Home. Earphones Award Winner JD Jackson’s narration is full of heart and emotion as he portrays Black Texas Ranger Darren Mathews, who seeks to solve the murder of a Black lawyer and a local white woman in his small hometown. This book confronts how challenging but necessary it is for a country, a town, a family, and individuals to confront a tragic past. Jackson’s melodious timbre captures the Ranger’s trepidation as he is faced with the racial injustice of crime and his own complicated feelings and actions. Jackson repeats his brilliance as Mathews in the author’s follow-up, Heaven My Home.

A Starred Debut with an Unexpected Heroine

Audiobook $17.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Scorched Grace: A Sister Holiday Mystery Scorched Grace: A Sister Holiday Mystery By Margot Douaihy

Narrated by Mara Wilson In Stock Online Audiobook $17.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. After the death of a janitor at Saint Sebastian’s School and an arson spree, a rough-around-the-edges nun, aptly named Sister Holiday, pulls on her sleuthing habit to pick up the slack of the officials. Winning an Earphones Award for her narration, actress Mara Wilson, who played the similarly resilient Matilda on film, nails Sister Holiday’s sharp edge while building a unique cast of characters, each distinct in their voices. After the death of a janitor at Saint Sebastian’s School and an arson spree, a rough-around-the-edges nun, aptly named Sister Holiday, pulls on her sleuthing habit to pick up the slack of the officials. Winning an Earphones Award for her narration, actress Mara Wilson, who played the similarly resilient Matilda on film, nails Sister Holiday’s sharp edge while building a unique cast of characters, each distinct in their voices.

The Best Mystery Writer of Them All

A list of mysteries without a nod to the Grand Dame of the genre, Agatha Christie, would warrant an investigation, so let’s triple down instead! British actor Dan Stevens, familiar to fans of Downton Abbey, is a multi-Earphones Award winner and delivers an exceedingly polished and formidable performance of And Then There Were None. This is no small feat because of the shifting perspectives of the 10-person cast and the increasingly puzzling plot, which Christie called her most intricate.

Twelve New Mysteries offers a modern twist on the antics and unique voice of Christie’s legendary and adored amateur detective, Miss Jane Marple. A highly lauded group of contemporary women authors (Leigh Bardugo, Lucy Foley, Jean Kwok, and others), joined by an equally talented slate of narrators, concocts fun and ingenious new tales for this divine Miss M to solve in only the ways she can in her sleepy English village and beyond.

We’re cheating by including Everyone in My Family Has Killed Someone: A Novel here, but only by a little bit because this title pays direct homage to Christie (and other authors from the Golden Age of British Mystery). Filled to the brim purposely and self-referentially with well-known and well-worn conventional mystery tropes, plot devices, clichés, and personalities, the narrator is impressively “all in” when it comes to the winks and nods. But he also conveys the right measure of intensity as the details of this innovative mystery are revealed.

Exploring the Impact of Artificial Intelligence

Audiobook $9.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Death of an Author: A Novella Death of an Author: A Novella By Aidan Marchine , Stephen Marche (Afterword)

Narrated by Edoardo Ballerini In Stock Online Audiobook $9.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Artificial intelligence is changing the way we work, live, and create in real time. This audiobook pushes the boundaries between technology and imagination because it was written largely by feeding prompts into a generative AI tool. The plot, in a very meta move, also revolves around AI. But the narrator is human, and his narration is fluid, finessed, and appropriately fast-paced. It’s intriguing and a bit discombobulating to ponder this reverse use of how AI is usually used in audiobooks—instead of a bot narrator giving voice to an author’s words, a human now gives voice to the bot. Don’t skip the Afterword, which provides concrete details about how the story came to life. This “experiment” is less than three hours long so is definitely worth the listen, for both the convincing mystery and the chance to contemplate all the dimensions of AI on the future of writing. Artificial intelligence is changing the way we work, live, and create in real time. This audiobook pushes the boundaries between technology and imagination because it was written largely by feeding prompts into a generative AI tool. The plot, in a very meta move, also revolves around AI. But the narrator is human, and his narration is fluid, finessed, and appropriately fast-paced. It’s intriguing and a bit discombobulating to ponder this reverse use of how AI is usually used in audiobooks—instead of a bot narrator giving voice to an author’s words, a human now gives voice to the bot. Don’t skip the Afterword, which provides concrete details about how the story came to life. This “experiment” is less than three hours long so is definitely worth the listen, for both the convincing mystery and the chance to contemplate all the dimensions of AI on the future of writing.

A Story Nancy Drew Would Tell if She Had A True-Crime Podcast

Taking Matters into Your Own Hands

Audiobook $16.95 $19.95 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Trap The Trap By Catherine Ryan Howard

Narrated by Alana Kerr Collins , John Keating In Stock Online Audiobook $16.95 $19.95 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. When Lucy’s sister goes missing and there are no updates from authorities a year later, Lucy decides to roll up her sleeves and try to find the kidnapper/killer herself. The story is told from the perspective of Lucy, who will go to any length to find out what happened to her sister, a woman with dreams of joining the Irish police force, and the abductor/killer himself. When Lucy’s sister goes missing and there are no updates from authorities a year later, Lucy decides to roll up her sleeves and try to find the kidnapper/killer herself. The story is told from the perspective of Lucy, who will go to any length to find out what happened to her sister, a woman with dreams of joining the Irish police force, and the abductor/killer himself.

Endless Twists & Turns for Younger Readers

Audiobook $25.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. One of Us Is Back One of Us Is Back By Karen M. McManus

Narrated by Not Yet Available In Stock Online Audiobook $25.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Karen M. McManus’s One of Us Is Lying Series is compulsively listenable. Return to Bayview for the thrilling conclusion that had us chewing our fingernails to the quick. The full cast narration heightens the revolving points of view as this group of friends just wants to keep each other safe. Karen M. McManus’s One of Us Is Lying Series is compulsively listenable. Return to Bayview for the thrilling conclusion that had us chewing our fingernails to the quick. The full cast narration heightens the revolving points of view as this group of friends just wants to keep each other safe.