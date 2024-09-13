Authors We Love, Authors You Need To Read, Awards, B&N Reads, Books You Need To Read, We Recommend

2024 National Book Awards Longlist

By Isabelle McConville / September 13, 2024 at 11:18 am

The National Book Foundation strives “to celebrate the best literature published in the United States, expand its audience, and ensure that books have a prominent place in our culture.” With past winners including Jesmyn Ward, Yu Miri, Louise Erdrich and other acclaimed authors, the National Book Awards has been honoring the best emerging and established writers for 75 years. Here is the 2024 National Book Awards Longlist:

Fiction

Ghostroots: Stories

Hardcover

By 'Pemi Aguda

Hardcover

A collection of stories with a bite, this is an eerie step into a world of the supernatural where the familiar becomes uncanny. Aguda takes readers through the streets of Nigeria and into the homes and haunted lineages of its residents.

Martyr!

Hardcover

By Kaveh Akbar

Hardcover

Poignant and darkly comic, smart and sharp, Akbar’s novel is a life-affirming story of addiction and art, love and loss.

The Most

Paperback

By Jessica Anthony

Paperback

We love immersive books you can read in one sitting, and Jessica Anthony’s novel of a housewife at her wits end packs a punch with clever details and an unflinching narrative voice.

Catalina: A Novel

Hardcover

By Karla Cornejo Villavicencio

Hardcover

A pointed and wry coming-of-age story with an unforgettable, unreliable narrator, perfect for fans of Mona Awad (Bunny) and Elif Batuman (The Idiot).

James: A Novel

Hardcover

By Percival Everett

Hardcover

Flip the script on an American classic as Huck Finn steps to the side and Jim takes center stage in a powerful, and often very funny, story of family, home and freedom.

All Fours

Hardcover

By Miranda July

Hardcover

Miranda July’s latest is a reminder of everything we love about her, starting with the questions she asks about how we live and what we value. Everyone’s going to be talking about this book.

Creation Lake: A Novel

Hardcover

By Rachel Kushner

Hardcover

In the new novel from the critically-acclaimed author of The Flamethrowers, a spy sent to France thinks she’s fully in control and running the show, but…

My Friends: A Novel

Hardcover

By Hisham Matar

Hardcover

From the Pulitzer Prize winning author of The Return, this literary novel is surprising and special. With a propulsive narrative, it’s a story of friendship and belonging, exile and home.

Yr Dead

Hardcover

By Sam Sax
Editor Rita Bullwinkel

Hardcover

Coming-of-age in the blink of an eye, Yr Dead is a revelatory look into tragedy and life, courage and pain, from childhood to adolescence and self-immolation.

Rejection: Fiction

Hardcover

By Tony Tulathimutte

Hardcover

Sharp, smart and hilarious, Rejection introduces us to characters that could be our old friends, coworkers or neighbors. Stories of belonging, vanity and connection, this is a wry take on modern relationships.

Non-fiction

There's Always This Year: On Basketball and Ascension

By Hanif Abdurraqib

Hardcover

Our Moon: How Earth's Celestial Companion Transformed the Planet, Guided Evolution, and Made Us Who We Are

By Rebecca Boyle

Hardcover

Soldiers and Kings: Survival and Hope in the World of Human Smuggling

By Jason De León

Hardcover

Circle of Hope: A Reckoning with Love, Power, and Justice in an American Church

By Eliza Griswold

Hardcover

Unshrinking: How to Face Fatphobia

By Kate Manne

Hardcover

Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder

By Salman Rushdie

Hardcover

The War Below: Lithium, Copper, and the Global Battle to Power Our Lives

By Ernest Scheyder

Hardcover

A Great Disorder: National Myth and the Battle for America

By Richard Slotkin

Hardcover

Whiskey Tender: A Memoir

By Deborah Taffa

Hardcover

Magical/Realism: Essays on Music, Memory, Fantasy, and Borders

By Vanessa Angélica Villarreal

Hardcover

Literature in Translation

The Tale of a Wall: Reflections on the Meaning of Hope and Freedom

By Nasser Abu Srour
Translator Luke Leafgren

Paperback

The Book Censor's Library

By Bothayna Al-Essa
Translator Ranya Abdelrahman , Sawad Hussain

Paperback

Aednan: An Epic

By Linnea Axelsson
Translator Saskia Vogel

Hardcover

On the Calculation of Volume, Book I

By Solvej Balle
Translator Barbara J. Haveland

Paperback

Woodworm

By Layla Martinez
Translator Sophie Hughes , Annie McDermott

Hardcover

The Villain's Dance

By Fiston Mwanza Mujila
Translator Roland Glasser

Paperback

Pink Slime

By Fernanda Trías
Translator Heather Cleary

Hardcover

The Abyss: A Novel

By Fernando Vallejo
Translator Yvette Siegert

Paperback

Taiwan Travelogue: A Novel

By Yang Shuang-zi

Paperback

Where the Wind Calls Home

By Samar Yazbek
Translator Leri Price

Paperback

Poetry

Wrong Norma

By Anne Carson

Paperback

[...]: Poems

By Fady Joudah

Paperback

Life on Earth: Poems

By Dorianne Laux

Hardcover

Spectral Evidence: Poems

By Gregory Pardlo

Hardcover

Silver: Poems

By Rowan Ricardo Phillips

Hardcover

The Book of Wounded Sparrows: Poems

By Octavio Quintanilla

Paperback

mother

By m.s. RedCherries

Paperback

Modern Poetry: Poems

By Diane Seuss

Hardcover

Something about Living

By Lena Khalaf Tuffaha

Paperback

Liontaming in America

By Elizabeth Willis

Paperback

Young People’s Literature

Ariel Crashes a Train

By Olivia A. Cole

Hardcover

Buffalo Dreamer

By Violet Duncan

Hardcover

Wild Dreamers

By Margarita Engle

Hardcover

The Great Cool Ranch Dorito in the Sky

By Josh Galarza

Hardcover

The First State of Being

By Erin Entrada Kelly

Hardcover

Everything We Never Had

By Randy Ribay

Hardcover

Kareem Between

By Shifa Saltagi Safadi

Hardcover

The Unboxing of a Black Girl

By Angela Shanté

Hardcover

Free Period

By Ali Terese

Hardcover