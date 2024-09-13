2024 National Book Awards Longlist
The National Book Foundation strives “to celebrate the best literature published in the United States, expand its audience, and ensure that books have a prominent place in our culture.” With past winners including Jesmyn Ward, Yu Miri, Louise Erdrich and other acclaimed authors, the National Book Awards has been honoring the best emerging and established writers for 75 years. Here is the 2024 National Book Awards Longlist:
Fiction
Ghostroots: Stories
By 'Pemi Aguda
A collection of stories with a bite, this is an eerie step into a world of the supernatural where the familiar becomes uncanny. Aguda takes readers through the streets of Nigeria and into the homes and haunted lineages of its residents.
Hardcover
Martyr!
By Kaveh Akbar
Hardcover
Poignant and darkly comic, smart and sharp, Akbar’s novel is a life-affirming story of addiction and art, love and loss.
Paperback $18.99
The Most
We love immersive books you can read in one sitting, and Jessica Anthony’s novel of a housewife at her wits end packs a punch with clever details and an unflinching narrative voice.
Hardcover $28.00
Catalina: A Novel
By Karla Cornejo Villavicencio
A pointed and wry coming-of-age story with an unforgettable, unreliable narrator, perfect for fans of Mona Awad (Bunny) and Elif Batuman (The Idiot).
Hardcover
$24.99
$28.00
James: A Novel
Hardcover
Flip the script on an American classic as Huck Finn steps to the side and Jim takes center stage in a powerful, and often very funny, story of family, home and freedom.
Hardcover
$26.10
$29.00
All Fours
By Miranda July
Hardcover
Miranda July’s latest is a reminder of everything we love about her, starting with the questions she asks about how we live and what we value. Everyone’s going to be talking about this book.
Hardcover
$26.99
$29.99
Creation Lake: A Novel
Hardcover
In the new novel from the critically-acclaimed author of The Flamethrowers, a spy sent to France thinks she’s fully in control and running the show, but…
Hardcover $28.99
My Friends: A Novel
By Hisham Matar
From the Pulitzer Prize winning author of The Return, this literary novel is surprising and special. With a propulsive narrative, it’s a story of friendship and belonging, exile and home.
Hardcover $26.00
Yr Dead
By
Sam Sax
Editor Rita Bullwinkel
Coming-of-age in the blink of an eye, Yr Dead is a revelatory look into tragedy and life, courage and pain, from childhood to adolescence and self-immolation.
Hardcover $28.00
Rejection: Fiction
Sharp, smart and hilarious, Rejection introduces us to characters that could be our old friends, coworkers or neighbors. Stories of belonging, vanity and connection, this is a wry take on modern relationships.
Non-fiction
There's Always This Year: On Basketball and Ascension
Hardcover
$28.80
$32.00
Our Moon: How Earth's Celestial Companion Transformed the Planet, Guided Evolution, and Made Us Who We Are
Soldiers and Kings: Survival and Hope in the World of Human Smuggling
Hardcover $32.00
Circle of Hope: A Reckoning with Love, Power, and Justice in an American Church
Unshrinking: How to Face Fatphobia
Unshrinking: How to Face Fatphobia
By Kate Manne
Hardcover $29.00
Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder
Hardcover
$25.20
$28.00
The War Below: Lithium, Copper, and the Global Battle to Power Our Lives
A Great Disorder: National Myth and the Battle for America
Hardcover $37.95
Whiskey Tender: A Memoir
Hardcover $30.00
Literature in Translation
The Tale of a Wall: Reflections on the Meaning of Hope and Freedom
By
Nasser Abu Srour
Translator Luke Leafgren
Paperback $19.99
The Book Censor's Library
By
Bothayna Al-Essa
Translator Ranya Abdelrahman , Sawad Hussain
Paperback $18.00
Aednan: An Epic
By
Linnea Axelsson
Translator Saskia Vogel
Hardcover $30.00
On the Calculation of Volume, Book I
By
Solvej Balle
Translator Barbara J. Haveland
Paperback $15.95
Woodworm
By
Layla Martinez
Translator Sophie Hughes , Annie McDermott
Hardcover $21.95
The Villain's Dance
By
Fiston Mwanza Mujila
Translator Roland Glasser
Paperback $16.95
Pink Slime
By
Fernanda Trías
Translator Heather Cleary
Hardcover $24.00
The Abyss: A Novel
By
Fernando Vallejo
Translator Yvette Siegert
Paperback $15.95
Taiwan Travelogue: A Novel
Paperback $18.00
Where the Wind Calls Home
By
Samar Yazbek
Translator Leri Price
Paperback $18.99
Poetry
Wrong Norma
By Anne Carson
Paperback $17.95
[…]: Poems
By Fady Joudah
Paperback $16.00
Life on Earth: Poems
Hardcover $26.99
Spectral Evidence: Poems
Hardcover $28.00
Silver: Poems
Hardcover $26.00
The Book of Wounded Sparrows: Poems
Paperback $21.95
mother
Paperback $20.00
Modern Poetry: Poems
By Diane Seuss
Hardcover $26.00
Something about Living
Paperback $16.95
Liontaming in America
Paperback $22.95
Young People’s Literature
Ariel Crashes a Train
Hardcover $19.99
Buffalo Dreamer
Hardcover $17.99
Wild Dreamers
Hardcover $18.99
The Great Cool Ranch Dorito in the Sky
By Josh Galarza
Hardcover $19.99
The First State of Being
Hardcover $19.99
Everything We Never Had
By Randy Ribay
Hardcover $18.99
Kareem Between
Hardcover $18.99
The Unboxing of a Black Girl
Hardcover $18.99
Free Period
By Ali Terese
Hardcover $17.99