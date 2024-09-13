2024 National Book Awards Longlist

The National Book Foundation strives “to celebrate the best literature published in the United States, expand its audience, and ensure that books have a prominent place in our culture.” With past winners including Jesmyn Ward, Yu Miri, Louise Erdrich and other acclaimed authors, the National Book Awards has been honoring the best emerging and established writers for 75 years. Here is the 2024 National Book Awards Longlist:

Fiction

Ghostroots: Stories by 'Pemi Aguda
A collection of stories with a bite, this is an eerie step into a world of the supernatural where the familiar becomes uncanny. Aguda takes readers through the streets of Nigeria and into the homes and haunted lineages of its residents.

Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar
Poignant and darkly comic, smart and sharp, Akbar's novel is a life-affirming story of addiction and art, love and loss.

The Most by Jessica Anthony
We love immersive books you can read in one sitting, and Jessica Anthony's novel of a housewife at her wits end packs a punch with clever details and an unflinching narrative voice.

Catalina: A Novel by Karla Cornejo Villavicencio
A pointed and wry coming-of-age story with an unforgettable, unreliable narrator, perfect for fans of Mona Awad (Bunny) and Elif Batuman (The Idiot).

James: A Novel by Percival Everett
Flip the script on an American classic as Huck Finn steps to the side and Jim takes center stage in a powerful, and often very funny, story of family, home and freedom.

All Fours by Miranda July
Miranda July's latest is a reminder of everything we love about her, starting with the questions she asks about how we live and what we value. Everyone's going to be talking about this book.

Creation Lake: A Novel by Rachel Kushner
In the new novel from the critically-acclaimed author of The Flamethrowers, a spy sent to France thinks she's fully in control and running the show, but…

My Friends: A Novel by Hisham Matar
From the Pulitzer Prize winning author of The Return, this literary novel is surprising and special. With a propulsive narrative, it's a story of friendship and belonging, exile and home.

Yr Dead by Sam Sax

Editor Rita Bullwinkel
Coming-of-age in the blink of an eye, Yr Dead is a revelatory look into tragedy and life, courage and pain, from childhood to adolescence and self-immolation.

Rejection: Fiction by Tony Tulathimutte
Sharp, smart and hilarious, Rejection introduces us to characters that could be our old friends, coworkers or neighbors. Stories of belonging, vanity and connection, this is a wry take on modern relationships.

Non-fiction

Literature in Translation

Poetry

Young People’s Literature