Our August Picks Are Here
A cool book will fix you during the hottest days of summer, and our newest set of Monthly Picks has you covered. Escape with a cat-and-mouse thriller, a monstrous werewolf tale, a coming-of-age novel about teenagers and art, a harrowing memoir about an accidental addiction, a sun-drenched summer horror story, and a suspenseful stand-alone about two friends and their mysterious childhoods.
Our Monthly Mystery & Thriller Pick
Three Assassins: A Novel
By
Kotaro Isaka
Translator Sam Malissa
Kotaro Isaka, author of Bullet Train, returns with an unforgettable fever dream of a novel about a man reeling from his wife’s death. A story of love and vengeance, Three Assassins is the perfect thriller for fans of Orphan X and The Thousand Crimes of Ming Tsu. “You’ll run through this brief novel and have a blast doing it.” — Jules H, Mystery/Thriller Buyer
Our Monthly Speculative Fiction Pick
Such Sharp Teeth
Cackle was Our Speculative Fiction Pick last September, and now Rachel Harrison is back with another spellbinding supernatural story. Such Sharp Teeth is a witty tale of rage, trauma and love — but you might not want to read this one under a full moon. “A darkly humorous, and at times, romantic twist on the classic werewolf tale. Blending body horror with a monstrous narrative around identity, rage and transformation, it’s both cozy and terrifying. A compulsive read with bite!” — Kat S, Speculative Fiction Buyer
Our Monthly Fiction Pick
Now Is Not the Time to Panic
By Kevin Wilson
Now is Not the Time to Panic is a bighearted coming-of-age story about two teenage misfits and the art they create together one summer. “With a biting wit and playful prose, this delightful novel full of young love and the way our actions shape our futures will keep you more than entertained.” — Lexie S, Our Fiction Buyer
Our Monthly Nonfiction Pick
Blood Orange Night: A Memoir of Insomnia, Motherhood, and Benzos
By Melissa Bond
A stunning memoir about one woman’s accidental addiction to benzodiazepines, Blood Orange Night is a raw story of resilience and strength. With unflinching candor, his book tells of Bond’s self-advocacy and perseverance through insomnia, dependence and the slow tapering off of the pills. “The writing here is propulsive and vivid; you’re with the author through some truly nightmarish events, most especially the blood orange night of the title.” — Sallye L, Our Biography and Memoir Buyer
Our Monthly Young Adult Pick
The Honeys
By Ryan La Sala
A perfectly horrifying read from Ryan La Sala, author of Reverie, The Honeys is a sinister story of grief and reinvention set at a prestigious summer academy. Get ready to meet the Honeys and discover what’s rotting the camp from the inside out in this chilling tale of family bonds and solidarity. “Haunting, atmospheric, and completely mesmerizing, we dare you to put The Honeys down after you read the heart-pounding first chapter.” — Steph P, Young Adult Buyer
Our Monthly Young Reader Pick
The School for Whatnots
In this suspenseful tale from Margaret Peterson Haddix, author of Running Out of Time and the Greystone Secrets series, two kids unravel the mysteries of their childhoods and their connection to an unethical corporation while trying to preserve their friendship. “Margaret Peterson Haddix’s latest sci-fi infused thriller is as thought-provoking as it is page-turning. Exploring themes of friendship, identity and privilege, The School for Whatnots is a twisty mystery sure to please young readers.” — Steph P, Young Reader Buyer
