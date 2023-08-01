Our August Picks Are Here

By Rachel Harrison

In Stock Online

Paperback $17.00

Please enable javascript to add items to the cart.

Cackle was Our Speculative Fiction Pick last September, and now Rachel Harrison is back with another spellbinding supernatural story. Such Sharp Teeth is a witty tale of rage, trauma and love — but you might not want to read this one under a full moon. “A darkly humorous, and at times, romantic twist on the classic werewolf tale. Blending body horror with a monstrous narrative around identity, rage and transformation, it’s both cozy and terrifying. A compulsive read with bite!” — Kat S, Speculative Fiction Buyer