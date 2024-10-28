Dark, Dashing and Dangerous: Our Favorite Book Villains
What makes a villain truly great? Is it their ability to bend audiences to their whims, defy social norms, or spice up a protagonist’s otherwise mundane life? With so many literary villains to choose from, we’ve narrowed down a few recent foes. Dark, dashing and always dangerous, these are our favorite book villains.
Long Live Evil
Long Live Evil
Be careful what you wish for — on the verge of death, this romantasy lover gets a second chance at life in between the pages of her favorite books. Loving this villain is a not-so-guilty pleasure you’ll want to tell all your friends about.
Assistant to the Villain
Assistant to the Villain
This book ticks many boxes — humor, horror, fantasy, romance. And it manages to fully embrace all of its elements, delivering a compelling narrative oozing with hilarious personality and with no lack of emotional resonance. It’s great for fans of Legends & Lattes and The House in the Cerulean Sea.
Dreadful (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Dreadful (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Cozy fantasy fans, gather your blankets, candles and tea: we have the perfect next read for you. This is a delightful new world from an author you’ll want to keep on your #TBR.
Wicked Collector's Edition: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West
Wicked Collector's Edition: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West
The novel that sparked the inimitable Broadway show is a fractured fairytale (with a ton of heart) where the world of Oz is flipped on its head.
Read more from Gregory Maguire in his exclusive B&N Reads guest post, here.
Starter Villain
Starter Villain
By John Scalzi
A hiss-terical story about the (un)luckiest nepo-baby of all time, Starter Villain follows an everyman who inherits his uncle’s supervillain empire.
The Poppy War Collector's Edition: A Novel
The Poppy War Collector's Edition: A Novel
By
R. F. Kuang
Illustrator JungShan
Fully illustrated in staggering detail, this is the start of Rin’s epic story. In a grim world of gods, monsters, opium and war, there can be no heroes — only villains.
Throne of Secrets (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Throne of Secrets (B&N Exclusive Edition)
It’s no surprise that the Prince of Gluttony can’t temper his indulgences — until it comes to resisting the person he should hate the most…
