Our Monthly Picks 2024

The end of the year is fast approaching, and we’ve saved some of our best Monthly Picks for last. While you shop for everyone on your gift lists, make holiday party plans and book your winter getaways, stop into our stores and grab a few of these stellar Monthly Picks. From stories of a ruthless vigilante to a pair of family-swapping estranged twins to a group of former best friends trying to find their footing in a high-fantasy world, these are hard to beat. Here are our final Monthly Picks of 2024.

This Girl's a Killer: A Novel by Emma C. Wells - We support women's rights, and (when it comes to Cordelia Black) women's wrongs. A pharmaceutical rep by day and a killer of bad men by night, Cordelia Black lives by a single, simple truth: he had it coming. When prying eyes spot her and the phrase 'serial killer' starts getting thrown around, Cordelia has to keep the world off her back and the bad men in their place. Karma is a — well, you know the rest.

This Will Be Fun: A Novel by E. B. Asher - It's been a decade since Beatrice, Elowen, Clare and Galwell the Great saved Mythria from a terrible evil. The quest was won, and the victors went on to tell the tale. What happens now? This Will Be Fun is a charming fantasy about friendship, redemption and what it really means to be a hero.

The Berry Pickers: A Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition) by Amanda Peters - Our 2023 Discover Prize winner is finally out in paperback, and we couldn't be more thrilled. A profoundly moving novel told from the alternating point of view of two siblings, this is the story of a Mi'kmaq girl gone missing and the lasting effect it has on her family.

All the Beauty in the World: The Metropolitan Museum of Art and Me by Patrick Bringley - Patrick Bringley never thought he'd end up as a security guard at the Met, and he never could have guessed how it'd change his entire life. Explore the hallowed halls of the Metropolitan Museum of Art like only a former security guard can. Paired with a touching personal story full of heart, humor and humanity, this is an examination of the world through timeless art.

Eleanor & Park: A Novel by Rainbow Rowell - First love is overwhelming, all consuming, and forever unforgettable. Packed with pop culture references and music that just sounds better on a Walkman, Eleanor & Park is a remarkable exploration of young love, teen angst and identity through the eyes of two extraordinary characters. Witty and wry, this is the debut that launched Rowell's phenomenal career.

Let It Glow by Marissa Meyer, Joanne Levy - This is The Parent Trap for a new generation — when a pair of estranged identical twins meet, they decide to secretly swap families and wacky winter schemes ensue. Grab some eggnog and bundle up for this charming tale of sisterhood, family and holiday cheer.