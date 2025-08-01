Our Monthly Picks August 2025

With a new month comes a new selection of must-read books heading to a shelf near you. As with every monthly pick, each of these books has been read, analyzed and loved by readers and booksellers alike, so now it’s your turn to discover a new favorite. This month you’ll find inspiring fiction, a clever sci-fi tale and even some historical fiction for the kids.

Hardcover $28.00 Songs for Other People's Weddings: A Novel Songs for Other People's Weddings: A Novel By David Levithan , Jens Lekman In Stock Online Hardcover $28.00 Relationships can be messy, and what better way to capture the ebb and flow of romance than through song. David Levithan and Jens Lekman's lyrical concoction is a heartfelt, relatable, and at times wistful exploration of human connection.

Paperback $19.00 The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store: A Novel The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store: A Novel By James McBride In Stock Online Paperback $19.00 From the author of Deacon King Kong and National Book Award Winner The Good Lord Bird comes the Barnes & Noble 2023 Book of the Year, The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store, a stunning novel about a small town and the bonds of community that are formed between marginalized groups in order to survive.

Paperback $17.95 The Man Who Died Seven Times The Man Who Died Seven Times By Yasuhiko Nishizawa

Translator Jesse Kirkwood In Stock Online Paperback $17.95 A day stuck on repeat can be great or terrible, depending on the possibilities. What if the possibility was solving a murder? With plenty of suspects and limited time loops, will Hisataro find his grandfather's killer in time?

Paperback $18.99 The Cautious Traveller's Guide to the Wastelands: A Novel The Cautious Traveller's Guide to the Wastelands: A Novel By Sarah Brooks In Stock Online Paperback $18.99 A thrilling journey aboard the Trans-Siberian Express, here mystery meets fantasy and historical fiction dances with horror. Brimming with twists and surprises, this is an inventive adventure tale featuring an eclectic cast of characters.

Paperback $12.99 Cemetery Boys Cemetery Boys By Aiden Thomas In Stock Online Paperback $12.99 When Yadriel's traditional Latinx family struggles to accept his gender, he takes matters into his own hands by performing a sacred but dangerous family ritual—leading to some unexpected consequences. Part paranormal fantasy, part mystery, part slow-burn romance, Cemetery Boys is a must-read for lovers of all genres.

Paperback $9.99 Westfallen Westfallen By Ann Brashares , Ben Brashares In Stock Online Paperback $9.99 When a group of middle schoolers discovers a radio that transmits messages to and from the past, they connect with another group of kids living in 1945. At first, they are ecstatic, but when the friends accidentally alter history and trigger a separate timeline, it's up to them all to fix the future in this engrossing, edge-of-your-seat adventure.