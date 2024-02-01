Our Monthly Picks February 2024

Well, it’s here — that mid-winter slog where you realize your salt-ridden snow boots only have a few more wears in them this season. With our storefronts donning bright book covers that demand your attention, the promise of spring is in sight! With that promise might come a gentle nudge from the reading goals you’ve been keeping up with… right? Whether you’re hunting for a last minute gift for that special someone or just looking to survive the end of the winter in between the pages of a book, our February monthly picks are the perfect paperbacks to keep you company.

Cleopatra and Frankenstein By Coco Mellors Coco Mellors gives us a glittering, funny and relatable debut about being young (and not so young) and trying to make sense of it all in New York City. Centering on an unlikely marriage and the people caught in its orbit, Cleopatra and Frankenstein is a romp through the underbelly of the Downtown Manhattan elite.

Beaverland: How One Weird Rodent Made America By Leila Philip For fans of the kind of natural history found in Hidden Life of Trees and Fuzz, Beaverland is a broad-sweeping narrative detailing the impact the beaver has had on the American landscape, from Native American tribes to the fur trade. Resonating with modern themes, this is a timely and facinating narrative that is packed with intrigue.

Your Utopia By Bora Chung

Translator Anton Hur A new collection of stories from National Book Award finalist Bora Chung, which should be all you need to know to get on board. These chilling, horror-ish tales are just literary enough to leave a substantial lasting impression.

Meet Bora on our Poured Over podcast, available wherever you listen, or via B&N's YouTube channel.



Meet Bora on our Poured Over podcast, available wherever you listen, or via B&N’s YouTube channel. A new collection of stories from National Book Award finalist Bora Chung, which should be all you need to know to get on board. These chilling, horror-ish tales are just literary enough to leave a substantial lasting impression.





Everybody Knows: A Novel By Jordan Harper From fan-favorite Jordan Harper comes another riveting crime fiction, steeped in relevant, contemporary themes like the #MeToo movement, as well as addressing crimes and iniquities of the entertainment and media industry. This is a story with a full head of steam, and it pulls no punches on the journey.

Begin Again By Emma Lord Author Emma Lord is back with another romantic page turner, this time set against the backdrop of one of life's biggest adventures – college. This heartfelt story of self-discovery and unexpected love is sure to make readers laugh, cry, and everything in between.