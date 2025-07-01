Our Monthly Picks July 2025

Summer’s here, and we are looking forward to the extra reading time this holiday weekend. Our monthly picks for July include new paperbacks that are sure to hit the spot, whether you’re in the mood for a lush fantasy starring a charming antihero, a cozy coffee shop adventure or a nightmarish thriller. Get your fill of sharp intrigue, or go for a small but mighty American history lesson. And if you’re looking for a good book for the younger crowd, there’s a darkly magical coming-of-age journey they’re bound to adore.

Paperback $20.00 The Lies of Locke Lamora (Gentleman Bastard Series #1) The Lies of Locke Lamora (Gentleman Bastard Series #1) By Scott Lynch In Stock Online Paperback $20.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Lynch’s vividly transportive world-building will have you under a spell. This “heisty” fantasy about a gang of amusing and charming thieves brims with dark humor, mischief and suspense that will keep you on your toes. Lynch’s vividly transportive world-building will have you under a spell. This “heisty” fantasy about a gang of amusing and charming thieves brims with dark humor, mischief and suspense that will keep you on your toes.

Paperback $15.00 A Little History of the United States A Little History of the United States By James West Davidson In Stock Online Paperback $15.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The entirety of the United States in one immensely accessible history, told with panache and inviting readers to dig deeper into the expansive history of this young nation. The entirety of the United States in one immensely accessible history, told with panache and inviting readers to dig deeper into the expansive history of this young nation.

Paperback $14.99 Coffeeshop in an Alternate Universe Coffeeshop in an Alternate Universe By C. B. Lee In Stock Online Paperback $14.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Expansive, exciting and full of heart, this fantasy’s world-building is just as rich as its cast of characters and emotional beats. There’s just so much to love! Expansive, exciting and full of heart, this fantasy’s world-building is just as rich as its cast of characters and emotional beats. There’s just so much to love!

Paperback $9.99 Tyger Tyger By SF Said

Illustrator Dave McKean In Stock Online Paperback $9.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. With breakneck pacing and an enchanting sense of place, this is a story that moves. Speaking to compelling and resonant themes, it’s a treasure for readers of all ages. With breakneck pacing and an enchanting sense of place, this is a story that moves. Speaking to compelling and resonant themes, it’s a treasure for readers of all ages.