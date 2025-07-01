Our Monthly Picks July 2025
Summer’s here, and we are looking forward to the extra reading time this holiday weekend. Our monthly picks for July include new paperbacks that are sure to hit the spot, whether you’re in the mood for a lush fantasy starring a charming antihero, a cozy coffee shop adventure or a nightmarish thriller. Get your fill of sharp intrigue, or go for a small but mighty American history lesson. And if you’re looking for a good book for the younger crowd, there’s a darkly magical coming-of-age journey they’re bound to adore.
Come and Get It (GMA Book Club Pick)
By Kiley Reid
From the author who debuted with the brilliant Such A Fun Age, comes another incisive and empathetic novel that bandies with real-world themes of race, class and privilege with equal parts wit and heart. With human characters propelling a thick plot, this is a dazzling follow-up for an author worth keeping an eye on.
The Lies of Locke Lamora (Gentleman Bastard Series #1)
By Scott Lynch
Lynch’s vividly transportive world-building will have you under a spell. This “heisty” fantasy about a gang of amusing and charming thieves brims with dark humor, mischief and suspense that will keep you on your toes.
All the Colors of the Dark (Read with Jenna Pick)
The latest from former B&N Book Club author Whitaker (We Begin at the End) is set in 1970s Missouri — where the world feels unpredictable and dark. This thriller is as addictive as Bright Young Women by Jessica Knoll.
A Little History of the United States
The entirety of the United States in one immensely accessible history, told with panache and inviting readers to dig deeper into the expansive history of this young nation.
Coffeeshop in an Alternate Universe
By C. B. Lee
Expansive, exciting and full of heart, this fantasy’s world-building is just as rich as its cast of characters and emotional beats. There’s just so much to love!
Tyger
By
SF Said
Illustrator Dave McKean
With breakneck pacing and an enchanting sense of place, this is a story that moves. Speaking to compelling and resonant themes, it’s a treasure for readers of all ages.
