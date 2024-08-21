Our Most Anticipated Books September 2024

The very last days of summer might mean that your bookshelves are looking scarce. Fret not! We’ve got a stellar lineup of brand-new titles coming out this September. We’re so excited for the latest titles from authors we love, and fresh tales from authors we can’t wait to know. From literary fiction to hard-hitting nonfiction, stunning fantasy to big-hearted memoirs, these are our most anticipated books of September.

Tell Me Everything: A Novel by Elizabeth Strout
The ultimate Elizabeth Strout story: Lucy Barton and Olive Kitteridge teaching us about ourselves, one page at a time.

Intermezzo (B&N Exclusive Edition) by Sally Rooney
We all caught the Sally Rooney bug with her stunning debut Conversations with Friends — now we're ready to fall in love all over again. Intermezzo absolutely soars with complicated relationships (romantic and familial) and the signature writing we can't get enough of from a literary icon.

We Solve Murders (B&N Exclusive Edition) by Richard Osman
How to catch a killer: put off early retirement. A cat-and-mouse race against time from the witty, sharp and sly voice of Richard Osman.

By the Fire We Carry: The Generations-Long Fight for Justice on Native Land by Rebecca Nagle
A murder leads to a landmark Supreme Court decision that reaffirms Native rights in America. This page-turner blends first-person reportage and historical sleuthing from journalist and podcaster Nagle, an enrolled member of the Cherokee Nation.

Colored Television: A Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition) by Danzy Senna
Get everything you've ever wanted and lounge on borrowed time in Hollywood until it turns you upside down. Danzy Senna's quick wit and wry voice has the big-heartedness of Dolly Alderton and the sensibility of Sally Rooney; readers of Miranda July's All Fours and Kiley Reid's Come and Get It will want to tell all their friends about this smart and sharp tale.

The Third Gilmore Girl: A Memoir by Kelly Bishop

Foreword by Amy Sherman-Palladino
Sing along with us: where you lead, I will follow. This is a witty and warm look at the life and legacy of a Hollywood star and the show that made her everyone's pesky, loving grandmother.

Blue Sisters: A Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition) by Coco Mellors
Coco Mellors knows how to write unforgettable characters, and her newest novel gives us a few more to fall in love with. This story about sisterhood and how grief can pull a family apart — and put them back together again — is perfect for fans of Lily King.

Life in the Key of G by Kenny G, Philip Lerman
This story of triumph and perseverance is an inspiration for all, and for fans of Kenny G, it's the window into how he became the person he is.

Nexus: A Brief History of Information Networks from the Stone Age to AI by Yuval Noah Harari
Yuval Noah Harari strives to find the happy medium between the stone age and the internet age in this sweeping history of humanity and the information networks that make or break us.

Somewhere Beyond the Sea by TJ Klune
Return to our favorite cozy fantasy universe, and journey back with us to Marsyas Island. The Cerulean Chronicles continues with Arthur's story, one of magic, hope and endless charm.

The Barn: The Secret History of a Murder in Mississippi by Wright Thompson
The story of Emmett Till is one of the most tragic in American history, and never before has it been examined like this. Bestselling author Wright Thompson returns to his roots in the Mississippi Delta and uncovers new details and participants in Till's murder — and the ongoing conspiracy to conceal the truth, nearly seventy years later.

Bringer of Dust: A Novel by J. M. Miro
Dark academia and found family mixed with supernatural horrors and magical dark underbelly of 19th century Italy? We're in.

Vilest Things: A Novel by Chloe Gong
Vilest Things is a dazzling tale of revenge, betrayal and suspense from the one and only Chloe Gong.

Lucy Undying: A Dracula Novel by Kiersten White
Dark, dazzling and decadent, Lucy Undying gives a voice to an overlooked character from one of the most famous monster stories in history.

Madwoman by Chelsea Bieker
Bieker, author of B&N Monthly Fiction pick Godshot, stunned us with a twists-and-turns story of mothers and family, trauma and survival, truth and lies. This is White Oleander for a new generation.

On Freedom by Timothy Snyder
Stand on a street corner and ask passers-by to define freedom, and you'll get a wide range of answers. Historian and public intellectual Snyder takes a long look at this concept we all hold dear (at least in theory) in this accessible and thoughtful book.

Creation Lake: A Novel by Rachel Kushner
In the new novel from the critically-acclaimed author of The Flamethrowers, a spy sent to France thinks she's fully in control and running the show, but…

The Last Dream by Pedro Almodóvar

Translator Frank Wynne
Personal and imaginative, this is a peek into the inner world of an iconic filmmaker. Almodóvar reinvents stories and tropes we're familiar with in a triumphant new way, as only he can.

Entitlement: A Novel by Rumaan Alam
Reading a novel by Rumaan Alam (Leave the World Behind) is always a pleasure — sharp dialogue, surprising characters (even the ones that make us mad), and very smart observations about who we are and what drives us, from love and money to family and more.

The Burning Earth: A History by Sunil S. Amrith
An accessible, harrowing history of our planet: what we've done to it, where we're headed, what we can do to save it.

Playground: A Novel by Richard Powers
This multi-layered novel about life in, out of and around the ocean riffs on ideas of playgrounds and paradise; computer games and AI; adventure, exploration, colonization and more.

The Empusium: A Health Resort Horror Story by Olga Tokarczuk

Translator Antonia Lloyd-Jones
Critically acclaimed, award-winning author Olga Tokarczuk delivers a chilling story of a facility for tuberculosis patients — along with existential questions that are just as unnerving. This is a new parable that speaks to our times, like Blindness by Jose Samarago.

The Accomplice: A Novel by Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson
Taking his talents from the stage and screen to the page, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson teams up with Aaron Philip Clark to pen an action-packed tale of a Texas ranger hunting down a killer.

Six Scorched Roses: A Crowns of Nyaxia Short Novel by Carissa Broadbent
Knocking at death's door won't stop Lilith from trying to save her town — even if it means trusting her worst enemy.

Safe Enough: And Other Stories by Lee Child
Lee Child takes a step away from Jack Reacher with stories of assassins, gangsters and more — Safe Enough is your next favorite crime-fighting collection.

Bad Liar: A Novel by Tami Hoag
The swamp can't hide everything. The author of The Boy is back with a gripping murder mystery featuring fan-favorite characters and a fresh new story.

Guide Me Home by Attica Locke
Edgar Award-winning author Attica Locke concludes the gripping Highway 59 series with a story of complicated family ties and a riveting missing persons investigation.

The Butcher Game: A Dr. Wren Muller Novel by Alaina Urquhart
Pack your bags for this cross country cat-and-mouse chase where Dr. Wren Mueller will do anything to trap a killer and heal past wounds.