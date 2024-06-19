Our Most Anticipated YA Books July 2024
Now that school is out and summertime plans are in full effect, these brand-new reads are the perfect companions for every memory made and sleepover attended. From fantasy to mystery and heart-warming romance, these are the books we can’t wait to obsess over this July.
Hardcover $21.99
Reckless (B&N Exclusive Edition)
In Stock Online
Hardcover $21.99
We never wanted to leave the dazzling world of Powerless, and now we don’t have to. With even higher stakes and more heart-pounding romance, Lauren Roberts is at the top of our #TBRs.
Hardcover $19.99
The Grandest Game (B&N Exclusive Edition)
In Stock Online
Hardcover $19.99
If you loved The Inheritance Games, then get ready for The Grandest Game, with many of your favorite characters coming back alongside some soon-to-be favorites. This new series set in the same universe will snare you the same way the first series did — plot twists, puzzles and an unforgettable cast.
Hardcover $20.99
The Mirror of Beasts
In Stock Online
Hardcover $20.99
The newest installment in the Silver in the Bone series gives us a fresh, action-packed take on a classic legend and a rivals-to-lovers romance that can’t be missed by fans of The Cruel Prince.
Hardcover $19.99
Our Wicked Histories
In Stock Online
Hardcover $19.99
Readers, beware! This haunted house is swimming with ghosts pushing to break free from their painful pasts. Try your best to keep your head above water and your secrets to yourself.
Hardcover $24.99
Obsidian
In Stock Online
Hardcover $24.99
High school is hard enough, and worse if you have to move in the middle of it. The hot boy next door might make up for it — but what if he’s an alien from outer space?
Hardcover $19.99
Break to You
By Neal Shusterman , Debra Young , Michelle Knowlden
In Stock Online
Hardcover $19.99
Love can grow anywhere, even in a juvenile detention center. Break to You is an epic love story, totally perfect for fans of John Green and Ned Vizzini.
Hardcover $20.99
Such Charming Liars
In Stock Online
Hardcover $20.99
We love a heist story and Karen McManus’ breakneck thrillers. Her latest will make you second guess how complicated your family really is — especially when this one consists of professional liars, scammers and grifters.
Paperback $12.99
Foxglove (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Adalyn Grace
In Stock Online
Paperback $12.99
Magic, betrayal and revenge intertwine in Foxglove, the sequel to Adalyn Grace’s gothic fantasy Belladonna. Death’s brother, Fate, makes his presence known at Thorn Grove and it’s up to Signa and her cousin Blythe to decide who to trust — if anyone.
Hardcover $19.99
The Blonde Dies First
In Stock Online
Hardcover $19.99
A summertime slasher + the supernatural = a screamingly excellent ode to all our favorite horror movies — pass the popcorn!
Hardcover $19.99
Beneath These Cursed Stars (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Lexi Ryan
In Stock Online
Hardcover $19.99
The start of a brand-new duology in a world we already love. The author of These Hollow Vows gives us even more fae to obsess over in this story of love, fantasy and betrayal.
Paperback $13.99
Nothing More to Tell (B&N Exclusive Edition)
In Stock Online
Paperback $13.99
Time reveals all — even the secrets we’d kill to keep buried. The queen of the high school thriller is back with bigger lies, deadlier secrets and one group of friends caught in the middle.
Paperback
$11.69
$12.99
The Rise of Kyoshi: Avatar, The Last Airbender (Chronicles of the Avatar Book 1)
By F. C. Yee
In Stock Online
Paperback
$11.69
$12.99
The Avatar Kyoshi novels are shining examples of an expanded Avatar: The Last Airbender world. Detailing the exploits of the last Earth Kingdom Avatar, this is a richly woven story that will resonate with long-time fans and newcomers alike.
