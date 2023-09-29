Our October Picks Are Here
Fall is officially here, bringing crisp nights best spent reading a good book. We recommend settling in with one of our October picks: a psychological thriller about buried secrets, a mesmerizing fantasy about paranormal private investigators, a delightful collection of short stories about friendship and aging, and a fast-paced true crime story about a man and the sadistic serial killer he’s after. If you’re looking for the perfect Spooky Season read, we’re also featuring a genre-bending haunted house horror and a hair-raising stay at an inn.
Our Mystery/Thriller Pick
Paperback $17.99
Gull Island: A Novel
By Anna Porter
In Stock Online
Paperback $17.99
An intense psychological mystery about a woman searching for her estranged father’s will, Gull Island is a terrifying tale of buried secrets and betrayal. “You’ll finish this 240-page thriller before the coffee gets cold. And you’ll get your answers. Be careful what you search for!” — Jules H, Mystery/Thriller Buyer
Our Speculative Fiction Pick
Paperback $18.99
The Hexologists
In Stock Online
Paperback $18.99
Pick up The Hexologists to start a gripping and whimsical fantasy series full of hexes, charms and royal secrets. Iz and Warren Wilby face a case that could turn the nation upside down — and tests every skill and spell they have. “Blending spectacular Victorian-esque worldbuilding with a twisty “whodunit” that will keep you on the edge of your seat, The Hexologists will cast a spell over you.” — Kat S, Speculative Fiction Buyer
Our Fiction Pick
Paperback $18.99
Ladies' Lunch: And Other Stories
By Lore Segal
In Stock Online
Paperback $18.99
If you’re looking for something short and sweet with a punch, we recommend picking up this compassionate and humorous collection of 16 stories about friendship and aging from New Yorker writer Lore Segal. “This absolutely delightful collection of short stories about nonagenarians will have you cackling one moment and gasping at its keen insights the next.” — Lexie S, Fiction Buyer
Our Nonfiction Pick
Paperback $20.00
American Demon: Eliot Ness and the Hunt for America's Jack the Ripper
In Stock Online
Paperback $20.00
From Edgar Award-winning Daniel Stashower comes a cat-and-mouse true crime story about a sadistic serial killer in Cleveland and the legendary man who tries to stop him. Fast-paced and twisty, American Demon sheds new light on Eliot Ness (best known as the man who took down Al Capone), and the little-known job Ness held after Prohibition ended. “Our favorite true crime books read like mystery novels. Daniel Stashower’s American Demon does exactly that.” — Jules H, True Crime Buyer
Our Young Adult Pick
Paperback $13.99
Delicious Monsters
In Stock Online
Paperback $13.99
Prepare yourself for a terrifying haunted house thriller about two teen girls trying to survive the same mysterious mansion a decade apart when you add Delicious Monsters to your shelves. “Part-horror story, part-psychological thriller, Delicious Monsters is a genre-bending tale depicting the worst kind of horror — the kind that takes root in your soul — and the terrible things people are capable of doing to each other.” —Steph P, Young Adult Buyer
Our Young Reader Pick
Paperback $8.99
Ravenfall
In Stock Online
Paperback $8.99
Book your stay at the Ravenfall Inn and find out if two kids with supernatural powers can save the world from an ancient Celtic creature trying to destroy it by Halloween. “A spooky story packed full of magic and folklore, we dare you to try to put down this atmospheric tale of found family and friendship.” — Steph P, Young Reader Buyer
