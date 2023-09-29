Our Monthly Picks

Our October Picks Are Here

By Brittany Bunzey / September 29, 2023 at 2:51 am

Fall is officially here, bringing crisp nights best spent reading a good book. We recommend settling in with one of our October picks: a psychological thriller about buried secrets, a mesmerizing fantasy about paranormal private investigators, a delightful collection of short stories about friendship and aging, and a fast-paced true crime story about a man and the sadistic serial killer he’s after. If you’re looking for the perfect Spooky Season read, we’re also featuring a genre-bending haunted house horror and a hair-raising stay at an inn. 

Our Mystery/Thriller Pick 

Gull Island: A Novel

Paperback $17.99

By Anna Porter

An intense psychological mystery about a woman searching for her estranged father’s will, Gull Island is a terrifying tale of buried secrets and betrayal. “You’ll finish this 240-page thriller before the coffee gets cold. And you’ll get your answers. Be careful what you search for!” — Jules H, Mystery/Thriller Buyer  

Our Speculative Fiction Pick 

The Hexologists

Paperback $18.99

By Josiah Bancroft

Pick up The Hexologists to start a gripping and whimsical  fantasy series full of hexes, charms and royal secrets. Iz and Warren Wilby face a case that could turn the nation upside down — and tests every skill and spell they have. “Blending spectacular Victorian-esque worldbuilding with a twisty “whodunit” that will keep you on the edge of your seat, The Hexologists will cast a spell over you.” — Kat S, Speculative Fiction Buyer 

Our Fiction Pick 

Ladies' Lunch: And Other Stories

Paperback $18.99

By Lore Segal

If you’re looking for something short and sweet with a punch, we recommend picking up this compassionate and humorous collection of 16 stories about friendship and aging from New Yorker writer Lore Segal. “This absolutely delightful collection of short stories about nonagenarians will have you cackling one moment and gasping at its keen insights the next.” — Lexie S, Fiction Buyer 

Our Nonfiction Pick 

American Demon: Eliot Ness and the Hunt for America's Jack the Ripper

Paperback $20.00

By Daniel Stashower

From Edgar Award-winning Daniel Stashower comes a cat-and-mouse true crime story about a sadistic serial killer in Cleveland and the legendary man who tries to stop him. Fast-paced and twisty, American Demon sheds new light on Eliot Ness (best known as the man who took down Al Capone), and the little-known job Ness held after Prohibition ended. “Our favorite true crime books read like mystery novels. Daniel Stashower’s American Demon does exactly that.” — Jules H, True Crime Buyer 

Our Young Adult Pick 

Delicious Monsters

Paperback $13.99

By Liselle Sambury

Prepare yourself for a terrifying haunted house thriller about two teen girls trying to survive the same mysterious mansion a decade apart when you add Delicious Monsters to your shelves. “Part-horror story, part-psychological thriller, Delicious Monsters is a genre-bending tale depicting the worst kind of horror — the kind that takes root in your soul — and the terrible things people are capable of doing to each other.” —Steph P, Young Adult Buyer

Our Young Reader Pick 

Ravenfall

Paperback $8.99

By Kalyn Josephson

Book your stay at the Ravenfall Inn and find out if two kids with supernatural powers can save the world from an ancient Celtic creature trying to destroy it by Halloween. “A spooky story packed full of magic and folklore, we dare you to try to put down this atmospheric tale of found family and friendship.” — Steph P, Young Reader Buyer  

Book your stay at the Ravenfall Inn and find out if two kids with supernatural powers can save the world from an ancient Celtic creature trying to destroy it by Halloween. “A spooky story packed full of magic and folklore, we dare you to try to put down this atmospheric tale of found family and friendship.” — Steph P, Young Reader Buyer  