Our October Picks Are Here!

“If you could read your obituary before your impending death, would you? In this humorous, heart-filled novel, matriarch Dava Shastri arranges for her news of her death to break early so she could read her obituary and gauge reaction. Plans go awry when what Dava reads isn’t what she expected, and suddenly the entire world (including her grown children) knows the secret she was planning to take to her grave. An instant favorite for readers who love complex family dramas, celebrity, and the perils and humor in the relationships we rely on.” —Shannon D, Fiction Buyer