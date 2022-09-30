Our October Picks Are Here!
Trick or Treat, give me something good to READ! If you’re looking for some verified great reads to come in clutch this Spooky Season, then you should check out our October Monthly Picks. Get ready for chills and thrills, a gothic monster fantasy, a story of impending death and coming to terms with your life, a look at the past 50 years through music, a cursed tropical island, and a mortuary for monsters with these six picks perfect for every kind of reader!
Our Monthly Mystery & Thriller Pick
These Silent Woods
These Silent Woods
“These Silent Woods by Kimi Cunningham Grant will stop you in your tracks. You’ll walk into the very woods that the main characters, Cooper and Finch, hide out in. You’ll tread cautiously knowing that a wrong move will bring on dire consequences. Grant writes with a magic hand. Nothing is overbearing and all feels like it’s going to fly away. Without any spoilers, here the last pages will be as taut as the bow Cooper uses to hunt for food.” —Jules H, Mystery & Thriller Buyer
Our Monthly Speculative Fiction Pick
One Dark Window
One Dark Window
“This lush, dark fantasy debut delivers atmospheric world-building, witchy tarot-like magic, and a steamy romantic subthread. It’s a loose reimagination of the English folk ballad “The Highwayman” and reads like a timeless fable. Perfect for fans of Sarah J. Maas, Naomi Novik, Hannah Whitten, and those that want a little spice in their gothic monster fantasy.” —Kat S, Speculative Fiction Buyer
Our Monthly Fiction Pick
Dava Shastri's Last Day
Dava Shastri's Last Day
“If you could read your obituary before your impending death, would you? In this humorous, heart-filled novel, matriarch Dava Shastri arranges for her news of her death to break early so she could read her obituary and gauge reaction. Plans go awry when what Dava reads isn’t what she expected, and suddenly the entire world (including her grown children) knows the secret she was planning to take to her grave. An instant favorite for readers who love complex family dramas, celebrity, and the perils and humor in the relationships we rely on.” —Shannon D, Fiction Buyer
Our Monthly Nonfiction Pick
Music Is History
Music Is History
“This is the book that Questlove was destined to create. Looking at the past 50 years, we are treated to a connoisseur’s and historian’s point of view as he explores which songs are representative of each year and how each song symbolizes the cultural and political moments of the time. Read this and watch Questlove’s Academy Award-winning documentary Summer of Soul for a truly thought-provoking and enlightening experience.” —Kat S, Music Buyer
Our Monthly Young Adult Pick
The Sacrifice
The Sacrifice
“A stunning tropical island plagued by a mysterious curse sets the scene for The Sacrifice, a terrifying contemporary tale rooted in Filipino folklore. This fast-paced story fraught with twists and turns on every page is begging to be read in a single sitting.” —Stephanie P, YA Buyer
Our Monthly Young Reader Pick
Dust & Grim
Dust & Grim
“What’s spookier than a mortuary? A mortuary for monsters, of course. When 13-year-old Molly moves in with her estranged older brother, Dustin, she learns that the family business she’s set to inherit may be more monstrous than she could have ever imagined.” —Stephanie P, Young Reader Buyer
