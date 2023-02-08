Five Fun Facts about Greenwild and the World of Mallowmarsh: An Exclusive Guest Post from Pari Thomson, Author of Greenwild

The Secret Garden meets A Wrinkle in Time in Greenwild: The World Behind the Door, the first book in a wondrous new fantasy series set in a lush secret paradise inhabited by magical plants and botanists alike. Mystery, magic, and adventure ensue as 11-year-old Daisy Thistledown teams up with a botanical genius (and her spunky cat, of course) to save the Greenwild from those who seek to destroy it. Keep reading for 5 fun facts about the book.

1. The Greenwild is a parallel world that exists alongside our own.

It has hundreds of ‘pockets’, each of which can be entered through a hidden door from our world. There are doors in every country and nation – and the door into Mallowmarsh, the largest pocket in the Greenwild, is found in Kew Gardens, London.

2. The Greenwild is home to a secret, worldwide community of Botanists.

Botanists are people who can do green magic, and who bravely risk their lives to protect the natural world. That includes intrepid botanical explorers, who search for new magical plant specimens and do their best to stop endangered species from going extinct.

3. Mallowmarsh is full of all kinds of amazing magical plants.

These include lilypaddles (giant lily-pad boats), larder trees (which take root in kitchen counters and can grow anything you like), chocolate trees (you water them with milk) – and maybe, if you look hard enough, the mythical whishogg – a pomegranate whose seeds can grant wishes …

4. The hero of Greenwild is a girl called Daisy Thistledown.

She finds her way to the Mallowmarsh with the help of a small and very grumpy kitten called Napoleon. Napoleon is a black and white cat with long white whiskers. He hates almost everyone except Daisy – but he has a habit of saving the day just when things look most desperate.

5. There’s a secret walled garden at Mallowmarsh.

The door only opens at night when the moon is shining – and inside Daisy meets a mysterious boy called Hal, who none of her new friends at Mallowmarsh have ever heard of. Hal needs Daisy’s help to bring the secret garden back to life – and in return, he might just be able to help her solve the mystery of her missing mother.