Poured Over: David Grann on The Wager

“We all shape our stories in some way, we all try to emerge as the hero of them…”

Author of Killers of the Flower Moon, David Grann, takes on mutiny and shipwreck in the shocking true story of The Wager. Grann joined us on the show to talk about wading through archival research, his adventure to the sites from the book, seeing his works become films and more live at Barnes & Noble Union Square with Poured Over host, Miwa Messer.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Executive Producer Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.

New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.

Featured Books (Episode):

The Wager by David Grann

Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann

The Lost City of Z by David Grann

Moby Dick by Herman Melville

The Unknown Shore by Patrick O’Brian

Robinson Crusoe by Daniel Defoe