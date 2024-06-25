Poured Over: Julia Phillips on Bear

Bear by Julia Phillips is a wild story about the collision between people’s dreams and animals’ realities. Phillips joins us to talk about writing with themes of isolation and survival, the emotional intensity of relationships between sisters, her reading habits and more with Miwa Messer, host of Poured Over.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.

New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.

Featured Books (Episode):

Bear by Julia Phillips

Disappearing Earth by Julia Phillips

Poverty, by America by Matthew Desmond

Maid by Stephanie Land

The Stories of John Cheever by John Cheever