Poured Over: Kevin Wilson: Now is Not the Time to Panic

“It’s hard to be funny, you can’t really plan on—you don’t know what will land with people…. absurdity just exists constantly in the world that we live in. And to my mind, the humor comes from the way different people traverse absurdity, how they try to normalize it, or how they freak out because they want to build their own weirdness on top of it. And so for me, that’s where I get a lot of the humor, just the different ways that people respond to the absurdity around them.” Kevin Wilson (Nothing to See Here and The Family Fang) is one of our very favorite writers and he joins us on the show to riff on Now is Not the Time to Panic, his new novel about family, friendship and art, plus rural spaces, pre-internet life, rewriting, balancing fatherhood and career, his literary influences and much more with Poured Over’s host, Miwa Messer. And we end this episode with TBR Topoff Book recommendations from Marc and Madyson.

