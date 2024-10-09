Poured Over: Abraham Chang on 888 Love and the Divine Burden of Numbers

888 Love and the Divine Burden of Numbers by Abraham Chang is a debut about the coming-of-age search for love and meaning via family, friendships, education, and (especially) pop culture. Chang joins us to talk about his career in publishing, the Easter eggs he hides in his work, his ensemble of characters and more with Miwa Messer, host of Poured Over.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.

