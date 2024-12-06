Poured Over: Brandon Sanderson on Wind and Truth

Wind and Truth by Brandon Sanderson is the fifth book in the best-selling Stormlight Archive — a story of honor, battles won and lost and a race to save Roshar. Sanderson joins us to talk about writing this crucial book in the series, why he loves fantasy, the connections between his work and more with cohost, Jenna Seery. We end this episode with TBR Top Off book recommendations from Marc and Erin.

Featured Books (Episode):

Wind and Truth by Brandon Sanderson

The Way of Kings by Brandon Sanderson

The Eye of the World by Robert Jordan

Dragonsbane by Barbara Hambly

Beowulf translated by Seamus Heaney

The Fellowship of the Ring by J.R.R. Tolkien

Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros

Perdido Street Station by China Miéville

Les Misérables by Victor Hugo

Dragonflight by Anne McCaffrey

Watchmen by Alan Moore

Featured Books (TBR Top Off):

The Fifth Season by NK Jemisin

The Witcher series by Andrzej Sapkowski