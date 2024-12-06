Poured Over: Brandon Sanderson on Wind and Truth
Wind and Truth by Brandon Sanderson is the fifth book in the best-selling Stormlight Archive — a story of honor, battles won and lost and a race to save Roshar. Sanderson joins us to talk about writing this crucial book in the series, why he loves fantasy, the connections between his work and more with cohost, Jenna Seery. We end this episode with TBR Top Off book recommendations from Marc and Erin.
Featured Books (Episode):
Wind and Truth by Brandon Sanderson
The Way of Kings by Brandon Sanderson
The Eye of the World by Robert Jordan
Dragonsbane by Barbara Hambly
Beowulf translated by Seamus Heaney
The Fellowship of the Ring by J.R.R. Tolkien
Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros
Perdido Street Station by China Miéville
Les Misérables by Victor Hugo
Dragonflight by Anne McCaffrey
Watchmen by Alan Moore
Featured Books (TBR Top Off):
The Fifth Season by NK Jemisin
The Witcher series by Andrzej Sapkowski