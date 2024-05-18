Poured Over: Carvell Wallace on Another Word for Love

Carvell Wallace’s memoir Another Word for Love recounts life growing up Black and queer with beautifully crafted, emotional storytelling. Wallace joins us to talk about vulnerability, authenticity and liberation, his literary influences and more with Miwa Messer, host of Poured Over.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.

