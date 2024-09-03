Poured Over: Coco Mellors on Blue Sisters
Blue Sisters by Coco Mellors is a story about sisterhood and how grief can pull a family apart — and put them back together again. Mellors joins us to talk about creating her characters’ distinct voices, sibling dynamics, connection through writing and more with cohost, Jenna Seery.
This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Jenna Seery and mixed by Harry Liang.
New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app
Featured Books (Episode):
Blue Sisters by Coco Mellors
Cleopatra and Frankenstein by Coco Mellors
Little Women by Louisa May Alcott
All Fours by Miranda July
On Beauty by Zadie Smith
A Visit from the Goon Squad by Jennifer Egan
Giovanni’s Room by James Baldwin