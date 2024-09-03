Poured Over: Coco Mellors on Blue Sisters

Blue Sisters by Coco Mellors is a story about sisterhood and how grief can pull a family apart — and put them back together again. Mellors joins us to talk about creating her characters’ distinct voices, sibling dynamics, connection through writing and more with cohost, Jenna Seery.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Jenna Seery and mixed by Harry Liang.

New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app

Featured Books (Episode):

Blue Sisters by Coco Mellors

Cleopatra and Frankenstein by Coco Mellors

Little Women by Louisa May Alcott

All Fours by Miranda July

On Beauty by Zadie Smith

A Visit from the Goon Squad by Jennifer Egan

Giovanni’s Room by James Baldwin