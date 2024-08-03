Poured Over: Dinaw Mengestu on Someone Like Us

Someone Like Us by Dinaw Mengestu tells the story of the son of Ethiopian immigrants unraveling family history, connection and memory. Mengestu joins us to talk about the experiences that lead to his writing, diasporic communities, power in storytelling and more with Miwa Messer, host of Poured Over.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.

Featured Books (Episode):

Someone Like Us by Dinaw Mengestu

The Beautiful Things That Heaven Bears by Dinaw Mengestu

Lost in the City by Edward P. Jones