Poured Over Double Shot: Claire Dederer and Sonora Jha
Monsters: A Fan’s Dilemma by Claire Dederer analyzes the artistic and creative life and those who live it in a page-turning conversation about the way we consume art. Dederer joins us to talk about the subjectivity of criticism, the intensity of fandom, ethics in art and more.
Sonora Jha’s The Laughter is a satirical novel taking on academia, obsession, race and class in with wit and, of course, laughter. Jha joins us to talk about creating her characters, writing an unreliable narrator, her influences and more.
Listen in as these authors speak separately with Miwa Messer, host of Poured Over.
This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Executive Producer Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.
New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.
Featured Books (Episode):
Monsters: A Fan’s Dilemma by Claire Dederer
The Name of This Band is R.E.M. by Peter Ames Carlin
High Fidelity by Nick Hornby
The Laughter by Sonora Jha
Vladimir by Julia May Jonas
Lolita by Vladimir Nabokov
The Remains of The Day by Kazuo Ishiguro
The Sense of an Ending by Julian Barnes
On Beauty by Zadie Smith
The Sea, The Sea by Iris Murdoch
Rebecca by Daphne du Maurier