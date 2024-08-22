Poured Over: Elif Shafak on There Are Rivers in the Sky

There Are Rivers in the Sky by Elif Shafak is a story of love, grief and hope told across humanity, time and history. Shafak joins us to talk about her central themes, empire and identity, her literary influences and more with Miwa Messer, host of Poured Over.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.

New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.

Featured Books (Episode):

There Are Rivers in the Sky by Elif Shafak

The Bastard of Istanbul by Elif Shafak

10 Minutes 38 Seconds in This Strange World by Elif Shafak

The Epic of Gilgamesh translated by Andrew George

Don Quixote by Miguel de Cervantes

A Tale of Two Cities by Charles Dickens

Orlando by Virginia Woolf