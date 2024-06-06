Poured Over: Essie Chambers on Swift River

Swift River by Essie Chambers is a story of family mythology and coming-of-age that you won’t want to put down. Chambers joins us to talk about themes of race and class in her work, navigating identity, growth through storytelling and more with Miwa Messer, host of Poured Over. We end this episode with a TBR Top Off from Marc and Jamie.

