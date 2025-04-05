Poured Over: Ferris Jabr on Becoming Earth

After you read Becoming Earth by Ferris Jabr, be prepared to reconsider everything you think, know or believe to be true thanks to this engaging and thoughtful new look at our world. Ferris joins us to talk about the Gaia hypothesis, understanding planetary systems from your own backyard, science writing and more with guest host Chris Gillespie.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Chris Gillespie and mixed by Harry Liang.

New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.

