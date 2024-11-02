Poured Over: Glory Edim on Gather Me
Gather Me by Glory Edim is a memoir that centers on reading, writing and the way literature can shape us and make us feel seen. Edim joins us to talk about why she wrote this book, the importance of an author’s voice, the many works that shaped her as a reader and more with Miwa Messer, host of Poured Over.
This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.
