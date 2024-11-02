Podcast

Poured Over: Glory Edim on Gather Me

By Jenna Seery / November 2, 2024 at 6:00 am

Gather Me by Glory Edim is a memoir that centers on reading, writing and the way literature can shape us and make us feel seen. Edim joins us to talk about why she wrote this book, the importance of an author’s voice, the many works that shaped her as a reader and more with Miwa Messer, host of Poured Over.  

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.                     

New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app 

Featured Books (Episode): 
Gather Me by Glory Edim 
Well-Read Black Girl by Glory Edim 
Hatchet by Gary Paulsen 
Little Women by Louisa May Alcott 
Middlemarch by George Eliot 
The Message by Ta-Nehisi Coates 
There There by Tommy Orange 
If Beale Street Could Talk by James Baldwin
Let Us Descend by Jesmyn Ward 
Sing, Unburied, Sing by Jesmyn Ward 
James by Percival Everett 
Erasure by Percival Everett  
How the Word is Passed by Clint Smith 