Poured Over: Glory Edim on Gather Me

Gather Me by Glory Edim is a memoir that centers on reading, writing and the way literature can shape us and make us feel seen. Edim joins us to talk about why she wrote this book, the importance of an author’s voice, the many works that shaped her as a reader and more with Miwa Messer, host of Poured Over.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.

New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays)

Gather Me by Glory Edim

Well-Read Black Girl by Glory Edim

Hatchet by Gary Paulsen

Little Women by Louisa May Alcott

Middlemarch by George Eliot

The Message by Ta-Nehisi Coates

There There by Tommy Orange

If Beale Street Could Talk by James Baldwin

Let Us Descend by Jesmyn Ward

Sing, Unburied, Sing by Jesmyn Ward

James by Percival Everett

Erasure by Percival Everett

How the Word is Passed by Clint Smith