Poured Over: Griffin Dunne on The Friday Afternoon Club

Griffin Dunne’s long-awaited memoir, The Friday Afternoon Club is a stunning portrait of the 70s and 80s, and the stubborn persistence of life through tragedy. Dunne joins us to talk about his childhood, relationships with artists like Joan Didion and Carrie Fisher, overcoming tragedy and more with Miwa Messer, host of Poured Over.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.

Featured Books (Episode):

The Friday Afternoon Club by Griffin Dunne

The Electric Kool-Aid Acid Test by Tom Wolfe

Slouching Towards Bethlehem by Joan Didion

The White Album by Joan Didion

Play It As It Lays by Joan Didion

Featured Books (TBR Top Off):

South and West by Joan Didion

Practical Magic by Alice Hoffman