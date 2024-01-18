Poured Over: Jericho Brown on How We Do It

How We Do It: Black Writers on Craft, Practice, and Skill is edited by Jericho Brown and contains diverse and expansive essays and other works on the craft of writing from acclaimed Black authors like Nikki Giovanni, Barry Jenkins, Jacqueline Woodson and more. Brown joins us to talk about identity and language, the necessity of treating yourself like a writer, creating a new form of poetry and more with Miwa Messer, host of Poured Over.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Executive Producer Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.

Featured Books (Episode):

How We Do It: Black Writers on Craft, Practice, and Skill by Jericho Brown

Black on Black by Daniel Black

The Tradition by Jericho Brown

The New Testament by Jericho Brown