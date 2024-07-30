Poured Over: Jessica Anthony on The Most

The Most by Jessica Anthony is an immersive story about a housewife at her wit’s end that is sure to pack a punch. Anthony joined us to talk about writing a novella, 1950s American culture, voice in fiction and more with Miwa Messer, host of Poured Over.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.

