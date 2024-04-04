Poured Over: Julia Alvarez on The Cemetery of Untold Stories

The Cemetery of Untold Stories by Julia Alvarez is a funny, life-affirming novel about storytelling, friendship and death. Alvarez joins us to talk about aging, community, how we chose which stories we tell and more with Miwa Messer, host of Poured Over.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.

New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.

Featured Books (Episode):

The Cemetery of Untold Stories by Julia Alvarez

Afterlife by Julia Alvarez

In the Time of the Butterflies by Julia Alvarez

Piranesi by Susanna Clarke