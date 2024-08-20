Poured Over: Kailee Pedersen on Sacrificial Animals

Sacrificial Animals by Kailee Pedersen is an unnerving and disturbing novel with ancient secrets, modern lies and messy family ties. Pedersen joins us to talk about gothic horror in rural Nebraska, blending mythologies, the complexity of writing about trauma and more with cohost Jenna Seery. We end this episode with TBR Top Off book recommendations from Marc and Donald.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Jenna Seery and mixed by Harry Liang.

New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.

Featured Books (Episode):

Sacrificial Animals by Kailee Pedersen

My Ántonia by Willa Cather

The Road by Cormac McCarthy

The Lover by Marguerite Duras

Featured Books (TBR Top Off):

Mapping the Interior by Stephen Graham Jones

Grey Dog by Elliot Gish