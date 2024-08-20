Poured Over: Kailee Pedersen on Sacrificial Animals
Sacrificial Animals by Kailee Pedersen is an unnerving and disturbing novel with ancient secrets, modern lies and messy family ties. Pedersen joins us to talk about gothic horror in rural Nebraska, blending mythologies, the complexity of writing about trauma and more with cohost Jenna Seery. We end this episode with TBR Top Off book recommendations from Marc and Donald.
This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Jenna Seery and mixed by Harry Liang.
Featured Books (Episode):
Sacrificial Animals by Kailee Pedersen
My Ántonia by Willa Cather
The Road by Cormac McCarthy
The Lover by Marguerite Duras
Featured Books (TBR Top Off):
Mapping the Interior by Stephen Graham Jones
Grey Dog by Elliot Gish