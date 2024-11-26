Poured Over: Karl Ove Knausgaard on The Third Realm

The Third Realm by Karl Ove Knausgaard continues the story of a world where change is set in motion when a new star appears in the sky and the lives of those affected. Knausgaard joins us to talk about creating his many characters, crafting a narrative across many books, writing from points of transition and conflict and more with cohost, Jenna Seery.

