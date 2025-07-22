Poured Over: Katie Yee on Maggie; or, A Man and a Woman Walk Into a Bar

Maggie; or, A Man and a Woman Walk Into a Bar by Katie Yee is funny, full of heart and folklore, centered on a woman determined to find humor in her heartbreak. Katie joins us to talk about short books, universality, unnamed narrators, Chinese mythology, living in translation, hope and more with host Miwa Messer.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.

Featured Books (Episode):

Maggie; or, A Man and a Woman Walk Into a Bar by Katie Yee

The Most by Jessica Anthony

The Harpy by Megan Hunter

Joan is Okay by Weike Wang

The Woman Warrior by Maxine Hong Kingston

Monkey King: Journey to the West by Wu Cheng’en

All This Could Be Different by Sarah Thankam Mathews

The Swimmers by Julie Otsuka

Heartburn by Nora Ephron

A Big Storm Knocked It Over by Laurie Colwin

The Emperor of Gladness by Ocean Vuong

Audition by Katie Kitamura