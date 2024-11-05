Poured Over: Malcolm Gladwell on Revenge of the Tipping Point

Malcolm Gladwell’s Revenge of the Tipping Point revisits the author’s previous subject matter with a modern lens, dissecting what it is that pushes society over the edge, and what role we play in it. Gladwell joined us live to talk about how he started working on this book, some of the things that surprised him with the process, the ways our environments influence us and more with Miwa Messer, host of Poured Over.

