Poured Over: Matty Matheson on Soups, Salads, Sandwiches
Soups, Salads, Sandwiches by Matty Matheson showcases the culinary star’s favorite meals with flavorful twists on kitchen basics. Matheson joins us to talk about putting together another cookbook, some of his go-to recipes, his influences and more with guest host, Kat Sarfas.
This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Kat Sarfas and mixed by Harry Liang.
Featured Books (Episode):
Soups, Salads, Sandwiches by Matty Matheson
Home Style Cookery by Matty Matheson