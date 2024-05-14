Podcast

Poured Over: Miranda July on All Fours

By Jenna Seery / May 14, 2024 at 6:00 am

All Fours by Miranda July is a funny and unflinching look at one woman’s existence as she faces changes in her life and relationships. July joined us to talk about aging as a woman, societal pressures on identity and motherhood, her writing process and more with guest host, Jenna Seery. 

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Jenna Seery and mixed by Harry Liang.                     

Featured Books (Episode): 
All Fours by Miranda July 
The First Bad Man by Miranda July  
No One Belongs Here More Than You by Miranda July 
Cleanness by Garth Greenwell 
Acts of Infidelity by Lena Andersson 
A Lover’s Discourse by Roland Barthes 