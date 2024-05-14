Poured Over: Miranda July on All Fours

All Fours by Miranda July is a funny and unflinching look at one woman’s existence as she faces changes in her life and relationships. July joined us to talk about aging as a woman, societal pressures on identity and motherhood, her writing process and more with guest host, Jenna Seery.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Jenna Seery and mixed by Harry Liang.

Featured Books (Episode):

All Fours by Miranda July

The First Bad Man by Miranda July

No One Belongs Here More Than You by Miranda July

Cleanness by Garth Greenwell

Acts of Infidelity by Lena Andersson

A Lover’s Discourse by Roland Barthes