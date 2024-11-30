Poured Over: Nate DiMeo on The Memory Palace

The Memory Palace by Nate DiMeo presents a collection of stories from history highlighting both quiet and significant moments with a personal and captivating lens. DiMeo joins us to talk about adapting his podcast into the written word, some of his favorite moments and why remembering our history is so important and more with cohost, Jenna Seery.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Jenna Seery and mixed by Harry Liang.

New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app

Featured Books (Episode):

The Memory Palace by Nate DiMeo