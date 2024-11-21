Poured Over: Nayantara Roy on The Magnificent Ruins

The Magnificent Ruins by Nayantara Roy is a saga of secrets, lies and family ties when a prodigal daughter returns to a hefty inheritance and relatives that deem her undeserving. Roy joins us to talk about the voices of her characters, how she came to tell this story, writing in different mediums and more with Miwa Messer, host of Poured Over.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.

