Poured Over: Nicola Yoon on One of Our Kind

Nicola Yoon’s adult fiction debut, One of Our Kind, is a novel of class, privilege and how things may not always be what they seem. Yoon joins us to talk about writing for a new audience, literary influences, themes of race and belonging and more with Miwa Messer, host of Poured Over. We end this episode with TBR Top Off book recommendations from Marc and Donald.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.

New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.

Featured Books (Episode):

One of Our Kind by Nicola Yoon

The Sun Is Also a Star by Nicola Yoon

Everything, Everything by Nicola Yoon

Instructions for Dancing by Nicola Yoon

The Stepford Wives by Ira Levin

Caste by Isabel Wilkerson

The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett

The Little Prince by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry

Featured Books (TBR Top Off):

Paradise by Toni Morrison

Out There Screaming by Jordan Peele