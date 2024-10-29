Poured Over: Nikole Hannah-Jones and Xaviera Simmons on The 1619 Project: A Visual Experience

The 1619 Project: A Visual Experience is a new illustrated edition of the bestselling, conversation-driving anthology featuring some of our top journalists, historians, poets, essayists, and photographers examining the lasting impacts of slavery in America. Author Nikole Hannah-Jones and artist Xaviera Simmons join us live to talk about the continuation of the project, the responses from readers, the power of who gets to tell stories and more with Miwa Messer, host of Poured Over.

