Poured Over: Nina St. Pierre on Love is a Burning Thing

In her memoir, Love is a Burning Thing, Nina St. Pierre explores her complicated relationship with her mother, mental health, poverty and the divine. St. Pierre joins us to talk about challenging stigmas, the importance of storytelling, writing as a restorative practice and more with guest host, Jenna Seery. We end this episode with TBR Top Off recommendations from Jamie and Donald.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Jenna Seery and mixed by Harry Liang.

Love is a Burning Thing by Nina St. Pierre

The Age of Magical Overthinking by Amanda Montell

The Golden State by Lydia Kiesling

The Collected Schizophrenias by Esmé Weijun Wang

Book of Mutter by Kate Zambreno

In Sensorium by Tanaïs

Gold Fame Citrus by Claire Vaye Watkins

Freshwater by Akwaeke Emezi



Acceptance by Emi Nietfeld

Traveling With Pomegranates by Sue Monk Kidd and Ann Kidd Taylor