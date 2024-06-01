Poured Over: Nina St. Pierre on Love is a Burning Thing
In her memoir, Love is a Burning Thing, Nina St. Pierre explores her complicated relationship with her mother, mental health, poverty and the divine. St. Pierre joins us to talk about challenging stigmas, the importance of storytelling, writing as a restorative practice and more with guest host, Jenna Seery. We end this episode with TBR Top Off recommendations from Jamie and Donald.
This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Jenna Seery and mixed by Harry Liang.
New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.
Featured Books (Episode):
Love is a Burning Thing by Nina St. Pierre
The Age of Magical Overthinking by Amanda Montell
The Golden State by Lydia Kiesling
The Collected Schizophrenias by Esmé Weijun Wang
Book of Mutter by Kate Zambreno
In Sensorium by Tanaïs
Gold Fame Citrus by Claire Vaye Watkins
Freshwater by Akwaeke Emezi
Featured Books (TBR Top Off):
Acceptance by Emi Nietfeld
Traveling With Pomegranates by Sue Monk Kidd and Ann Kidd Taylor